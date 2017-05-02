Adam Jones Says Boston Has a Long History of Racial Insults

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he received a personal apology from Boston Red Sox owner John Henry on Tuesday, one day after being subjected to racial insults at Fenway Park.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe relayed word of the conversation between Jones and Henry. The O's star also made a plea to fans involved in that type of behavior, per Abraham.

"Boo me, tell me I suck ... just leave the racial stuff out of it," Jones said.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted the slugger added: "There's a long history of this in Boston."

Jones described the incidents to Nightengale on Monday night. He called the actions of the individual who threw objects at him "pathetic" and said the person was a "coward."

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," he said. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said Tuesday the organization was "sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few," per ESPN.com.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement about the situation:

Jones, a 31-year-old five-time MLB All-Star selection, has played in the AL East with the Orioles since being traded to Baltimore from the Seattle Mariners in 2008. In turn, he's played a lot of games at Fenway. His 77 appearances at the park are his fourth-most of any MLB stadium.

The Orioles and Red Sox have three more games left in their current series. The next one comes Tuesday night, and it's scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the MLB Network.