Kentucky Derby Post Draw: 2017 Start Time, Entry Lineup and TV Schedule

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

With the post positions and field set, it's time to preview this year's Kentucky Derby. Below, we'll break down the schedule, field and analyze some of the race's most interesting storylines.

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: Saturday, May 6

Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Coverage will run from 2:30 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.)

Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Kentucky Derby Field Standing Horse Jockey Trainer Post 1 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 7 2 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 14 3 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 18 4 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 9 5 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 17 6 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 2 7 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher 5 8 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 10 9 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 19 10 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 13 11 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 6 12 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 16 13 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 8 14 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 3 15 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 15 16 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 11 17 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 18 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 4 19 Lookin at Lee Corey J. Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 1 20 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 12 Source: KentuckyDerby.com

Preview

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the most interesting stories heading into this year's Kentucky Derby involves contender Patch, who has just one eye. According to an Associated Press report (via USA Today), the circumstances surrounding the loss of Patch's eye are unclear.

"We came in one morning and his eye was a little bit swollen, and he was tearing heavily," trainer Todd Pletcher told the AP, adding, "Everyone is stumped as to exactly what happened."

That hasn't slowed Patch down one bit, though. He has a win in three starts and finished second at the Louisiana Derby. Patch may not be among the favorites at the Derby, but he's already become a fan favorite.

"I kind of anticipated Patch would become pretty popular," Pletcher said. "It's an intriguing story and he's a really, really cool horse to be around. He's very laid back, very professional, very straightforward to train."

As for the favorites, well, this year's race doesn't have a clear top option in the field. Classic Empire and Always Dreaming are considered the two most likely horses to win the race, though neither is a sure thing.

"I think it's as wide open as we've seen in a long time," trainer Dale Romans told John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times. "I think you're going to have some big odds on whoever the favorite is. I think you've got McCraken. I think You've got Always Dreaming. And, of course, Classic Empire… I mean it could be any horse in this race."

Always Dreaming isn't without concerns, however.

"The reason I don't like what I've seen is the way he's been galloping in the morning, it makes you think he's not going to be able to relax," NBC analyst and former jockey Donna Barton Brothers told Tim Sullivan of the Courier Journal. "He did buck a couple of times down the backside (Monday). ... That's not the sort of thing you want to see leading up to the Derby, and this close to the Derby."

An open Derby field, of course, is a fun Derby field. Clearly, post positions should impact this race. The weather will also play a factor. And if a horse like Always Dreaming is having a bad day, an upstart could emerge.

On the other hand, if Always Dreaming is at his best, a wide open field likely will be eating his dust come Saturday.