    Kentucky Derby Post Draw: 2017 Start Time, Entry Lineup and TV Schedule

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 02: Thunder Snow, owned by Godolphin and trained by Saeed bin Suroor, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jesse Caris/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    With the post positions and field set, it's time to preview this year's Kentucky Derby. Below, we'll break down the schedule, field and analyze some of the race's most interesting storylines.

          

    Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

    When: Saturday, May 6

    Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET 

    TV: NBC (Coverage will run from 2:30 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.)

    Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

    Kentucky Derby Field
    StandingHorseJockeyTrainerPost
    1GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp7
    2Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse14
    3GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs18
    4IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill9
    5Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion17
    6Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor2
    7Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher5
    8GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano10
    9Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown19
    10J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans13
    11State of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse6
    12TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher16
    13HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen8
    14Fast and AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker3
    15McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes15
    16Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer11
    17PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20
    18UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen4
    19Lookin at LeeCorey J. LanerieSteven M. Asmussen1
    20SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux12
    Source: KentuckyDerby.com

    Preview

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: Always Dreaming, owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables and trained by Todd Pletcher, on the track at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    One of the most interesting stories heading into this year's Kentucky Derby involves contender Patch, who has just one eye. According to an Associated Press report (via USA Today), the circumstances surrounding the loss of Patch's eye are unclear.

    "We came in one morning and his eye was a little bit swollen, and he was tearing heavily," trainer Todd Pletcher told the AP, adding, "Everyone is stumped as to exactly what happened."

    That hasn't slowed Patch down one bit, though. He has a win in three starts and finished second at the Louisiana Derby. Patch may not be among the favorites at the Derby, but he's already become a fan favorite.

    "I kind of anticipated Patch would become pretty popular," Pletcher said. "It's an intriguing story and he's a really, really cool horse to be around. He's very laid back, very professional, very straightforward to train."

    As for the favorites, well, this year's race doesn't have a clear top option in the field. Classic Empire and Always Dreaming are considered the two most likely horses to win the race, though neither is a sure thing.

    "I think it's as wide open as we've seen in a long time," trainer Dale Romans told John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times. "I think you're going to have some big odds on whoever the favorite is. I think you've got McCraken. I think You've got Always Dreaming. And, of course, Classic Empire… I mean it could be any horse in this race."

    Always Dreaming isn't without concerns, however.

    "The reason I don't like what I've seen is the way he's been galloping in the morning, it makes you think he's not going to be able to relax," NBC analyst and former jockey Donna Barton Brothers told Tim Sullivan of the Courier Journal. "He did buck a couple of times down the backside (Monday). ... That's not the sort of thing you want to see leading up to the Derby, and this close to the Derby."

    An open Derby field, of course, is a fun Derby field. Clearly, post positions should impact this race. The weather will also play a factor. And if a horse like Always Dreaming is having a bad day, an upstart could emerge.

    On the other hand, if Always Dreaming is at his best, a wide open field likely will be eating his dust come Saturday. 