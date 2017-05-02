Mookie Betts Shows Support for Adam Jones over Racist Insults at Fenway Park

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his support for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who was subject to racist insults from fans during Monday night's game at Fenway Park.

Betts tweeted:

Jones said after the game a fan threw peanuts at him and called him the N-word "a handful of times," per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"It's different," Jones said. "Very unfortunate. I heard there was 59 or 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. It is what it is, right. I just go out and play baseball. It's unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I'm trying to make a living for myself and for my family.

"It's unfortunate. The best thing about myself is that I continue to move on and still play the game hard. Let people be who they are. Let them show their true colors."

