Mark Jackson Agrees to Multiyear Contract with ESPN to Call NBA Games

David Dow/Getty Images

ESPN and former NBA All-Star guard Mark Jackson have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension to keep him on the network's basketball coverage, including the NBA Finals, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Jackson served as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2011 through 2014.

Jackson joined ESPN after getting let go by the Warriors in May 2014. He's served alongside Jeff Van Gundy as the color commentators on the network's main NBA broadcast team with play-by-play man Mike Breen.

The 52-year-old New York City native has been linked to some coaching jobs during his time as part of the media.

In January 2016, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported Jackson was interested in the Brooklyn Nets job. Then Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee noted last May the St. John's product was among the Sacramento Kings' options for the void eventually filled by Dave Joerger.

Word of Jackson's extension comes less than one week after ESPN announced a change in its "content strategy" that led to the departure of around 100 employees, including numerous high-profile contributors to its NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL coverage.

Financial details of the extension were not immediately released. It's also unknown whether the contract includes any restrictions should Jackson aim to land another NBA coaching gig.