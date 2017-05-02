X-Pac Suspected of Dealing Meth After Drug Bust at LAX, Charged with Possession

Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman is suspected of intent to distribute meth overseas following his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports, drug-sniffing dogs were used to search Waltman due to his place on the narcotics watch list.

Per the police report, three cannabis chocolate bars, two THC liquid cigarettes and 38 meth/amphetamine capsules were found in Waltman's possession.

Waltman was charged with felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Waltman was set to board a flight for the United Kingdom where he was supposed to wrestle at the IPW: UK event.

The 44-year-old Waltman tweeted the following regarding the incident and his status Tuesday:

Waltman has a history of drug-related arrests, which is likely why he was flagged at the airport, according to TMZ Sports.

If Waltman is found guilty of the charge against him, he could face up to four years in prison.