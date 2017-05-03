Beefs We Want to See Play Out Later in NBA Playoffs

0 of 8

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Worthwhile NBA beefs are few and far between these days. Opposing players have known each other for years. They hang out off the court. They are, by and large, able to separate the competition from real life.

And good for them. Life is too short to last long carry grudges that originate during games.

Still, a little animosity in the throes of the postseason crucible never hurt anyone (unless you're LeBron James' groin). Emotion is good. It infers commitment. In some ways, it connects the fans to the players, supporting the hope that these millionaire athletes are as impacted by wins and losses, triumphs and defeats, as the ticket buyers using sports to escape from their everyday grind.

To address your eye-rolling: Yes, this is deliberately wishy-washy—a shameless attempt at creating an excuse to riff on basketball beefs that would be dope to see before the postseason ends.

Some of these feuds are pre-existing and presented in hopes we get to see them return. Others are invented—rivalries that aren't yet a thing but would make good theater.

Since so many NBA players are BFFLs, this isn't limited to ongoing playoff sets. It goes beyond that, into potential matchups for later rounds, with each desired quarrel being presented in order of increasing (hypothetical) awesomeness.