Athletics Prospect Casey Thomas Dies at Age 24

Oakland Athletics minor league shortstop Casey Thomas has died at the age of 24.

The A's issued a statement Tuesday announcing Thomas' death, via MLB.com's Jane Lee:

Thomas was a 34th-round draft pick in 2016 out of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He hit .322/.368/.394 in 208 at-bats as a college senior.

After signing with the A's last summer, Thomas played in 37 games in the rookie-level Arizona League. He posted a .258/.300/.275 slash line with 18 RBI in 120 at-bats but didn't appear in an official minor league game this season.