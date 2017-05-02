WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown served as a farewell for Chris Jericho and a reawakening of the beast inside Kevin Owens' chest.

The United States Championship stood in the spotlight. Two former best friends tore at each other until Owens left Y2J titleless and in need of medical attention.

To continue a strong stretch for WWE, SmackDown delivered a taut, purposeful and dramatic show. The main event thrilled, and surprisingly so do Jinder Mahal's match.

Breezango delivered levity, the women's division heated up and even the undercard squashes had clear purpose. SmackDown marched toward the Backlash pay-per-view on May 21 in emphatic fashion.

And in what was Jericho's first night on the blue brand, looked to be his last. Before he returned to the music world, he played the prey to SmackDown's nastiest predator.