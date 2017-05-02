WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 2May 2, 2017
Tuesday's WWE SmackDown served as a farewell for Chris Jericho and a reawakening of the beast inside Kevin Owens' chest.
The United States Championship stood in the spotlight. Two former best friends tore at each other until Owens left Y2J titleless and in need of medical attention.
To continue a strong stretch for WWE, SmackDown delivered a taut, purposeful and dramatic show. The main event thrilled, and surprisingly so do Jinder Mahal's match.
Breezango delivered levity, the women's division heated up and even the undercard squashes had clear purpose. SmackDown marched toward the Backlash pay-per-view on May 21 in emphatic fashion.
And in what was Jericho's first night on the blue brand, looked to be his last. Before he returned to the music world, he played the prey to SmackDown's nastiest predator.
Chris Jericho Arrives on SmackDown
- "This is the show of Jericho!"—Jericho.
- "You are standing in the house that AJ Styles built."—Styles.
- "I made KO TO. He was tapping out, man."—Jericho.
- "We had Y2AJ shirts. I don't know if you remember that or not."—Styles.
SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon kicked off the show by welcoming Jericho.
McMahon began to tell him about his U.S. title, but AJ Styles interrupted. The Phenomenal One brought up his history with Jericho and told him he wanted to dethrone him at Backlash.
Owens, wearing a tape around his injured finger, emerged to say his piece.
KO promised to take back his title. He and Styles soon brawled on the entrance ramp.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
A strong, intense segment opened the show. It did a good job selling the audience that the Backlash U.S. title match is up in the air, although it seems clear Jericho is on his way out due to his music commitments.
Styles and Jericho calling back to their previous feud and partnership was a nice touch. WWE too often ignores the recent past, pretending as if it never happened.
Nothing huge happened here, but it pointed the spotlight on each of the three Superstars and stirred up the animosity between them all.
Jinder Mahal vs. Sami Zayn
- Zayn reverses an inside cradle for a near-fall.
- A blow to the face leaves Zayn's nose bloody.
- "You better get used to it because The Maharajah will be our next WWE champion."—John "Bradshaw" Layfield.
Backstage, Mahal posed with the WWE title as a cameraman snapped pictures of him. McMahon told him he didn't earn the title and announced he would be facing Sami Zayn later in the night.
Mahal took control early, pounding on Zayn. The Maharajah briefly clubbed his foe before Zayn battled back. The Underdog from the Underground used his superior speed to fluster the No. 1 contender.
After the heel slowed the pace, he regained the advantage.
The Singh Brothers distracted and interfered with Zayn, opening the door for Mahal to steal a win.
Result
Mahal wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Zayn did an excellent job in aiding Mahal to one of his better matches. The Maharajah has done well with his increased opportunities, putting on better ring work than we've seen from to date.
He's going to have hold back on his strikes, though. He bloodied Zayn just weeks after appearing to concuss Finn Balor on Raw.
It was easy to forget The Singh Brothers were there until the match's final moments. WWE needs to work on spotlighting Mahal's goons more, so they aren't lost in the background.
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
- English calls himself "the Picasso of pain" and "the Rembrandt of rage.
- "There's no crying on SmackDown."—Jericho to English.
Before the bout, Aiden English serenaded the crowd.
Tye Dillinger cut the performance short. An angry English slugged The Perfect 10, but soon found himself taking a series of boots to the chest.
In mere seconds, Dillinger finished off his foe, leaving English throwing a tantrum in the ring.
Backstage, Jericho tried to comfort the heel.
Result
Dillinger wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
Another easy win for Dillinger makes sense to get his momentum going. It came shortly after The Perfect 10 did the exact same thing to English, so there was no sense of newness here.
English was able to slip in a good bit about his character in this short space. He came off as whiny and egotistical. And if has a meltdown after every loss, he can continue to grab our attention even as SmackDown's doormat.
Charlotte Flair and Naomi vs. Carmella and Natalya
- "The SmackDown Women's Championship is my destiny."—Flair.
- Natalya hits a springboard atomic drop.
- Flair forearms Carmella off the ring apron.
- Lynch clubs Ellsworth after hugging him.
Becky Lynch confronted Natalya, Carmella and Tamina backstage. Natalya left her thinking about her place in the women's title picture and how much WWE has favored Flair.
The Welcoming Committee attacked Flair, leaving her lying backstage.
That forced Naomi to go it alone against Natalya and Carmella. The champ kicked her way to early success despite being outnumbered.
That was until Natalya smashed Naomi into the ring steps. The heels took over, taking turns punishing Naomi.
Flair eventually joined the fray after leaping down the entrance ramp. The Queen blasted both Carmella and Natalya.
The match's pace picked up as Naomi went on a flurry. A distraction from James Ellsworth, though, allowed Carmella to steal a win.
A brawl broke out between all the women. Lynch arrived, teased joining the villains before knocking them all on their backs. She paid for her attack, getting beat on for her efforts.
Result
Carmella and Natalya win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Moments made this work, even if the ring work wasn't special by any means.
Flair playing the cavalry was huge for her. It helped her in his transition to babyface status, getting the crowd to roar for her.
An excellent tease from Lynch was fun, too.
The Welcoming Committee is a terrible name, but the group has created quite the dynamic for the women's division. It has injected energy into the scene and will be a powerful obstacle for the brand's heroes to overcome.
Dolph Ziggler vs. Sin Cara
- Fans chant Nakamura's name at Ziggler.
- Sin Cara hits a one-armed powerbomb.
Growing tired of all the attention Shinsuke Nakamura has received, Dolph Ziggler badmouthed The King of Strong Style backstage.
In the ring, he struggled to keep Sin Cara down. The high-flyer soared at The Showoff. Ziggler, though, recovered and outwrestled his foe.
A Ziggler superkick ended the bout.
Result
Ziggler wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Sin Cara offered just enough offense to make things interesting, but Ziggler should have showed off more of his destructive power. This could have been a bigger statement win, a means to make The Showoff look like a daunting obstacle for Nakamura.
The heel's frustration about being passed over is a smart foundation to build this story. Jealousy should fuel a strong feud leading into Backlash.
The Fashion Files
- "That's jaywalking and Jey-walking."—Breeze.
- Fandango refers to Chicago as "The Old Windy Apple."
In a police station, Tyler Breeze and Fandango talked about the rest of the tag team division. They listed all their fellow squads' "crimes."
They looked ahead to their title match against The Usos at Backlash.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was only a taste of the beautiful ridiculousness that Breezango should be diving into. The segment treated the duo as the unique entity that it is. It didn't overstay its welcome, either.
Breezango suddenly getting some spotlight is a refreshing move.
WWE has to turn up the silliness moving forward with them, though. Only an all-in approach can lead this act to its full potential.
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship)
- Jericho screams "stupid idiot!" to a fallen Owens.
- Owens counters a springboard dropkick by slamming Jericho's neck onto the ropes.
- Owens DDTs Jericho onto the floor near the entrance ramp.
- Owens wraps a chair around Jericho's neck and smashes him against the ring post.
Jericho and Owens traded blows in the ring before moving the fight to the outside. Y2J tried to crush his enemy's hand between the ring steps, but KO avoided the blow.
A hard-hitting bout unfolded from that point with champion and challenger battling back and forth.
Jericho looked to submit Owens with The Walls of Jericho. The heel reached the ropes with his good hand to escape.
KO laid out Jericho on the floor and superkicked him the jaw, but was unable to keep him down for a three-count. A pop-up powerbomb was enough to seal the deal, though.
Medical staff examined Jericho after the bell. Owens continued to assault him.
Result
Owens wins via pinfall to become U.S. champ.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
Not surprisingly the crowd was more invested in this contest than anything else all night.
Jericho and Owens had more intensity than they did in their recent battles. The bout called back to those previous encounters, playing up the power of The Walls of Jericho and highlighting Owens' injured fingers.
The final image of Owens smashing his former friend's head in a chair was a stirring one. It was a dramatic, memorable way to send Jericho on his way and paint Owens as a heartless predator.