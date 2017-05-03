NHL Playoffs 2017: Latest Stanley Cup Predictions and Schedule Info

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

We're down to eight teams and four series in the chase for the Stanley Cup. Four of those teams—the Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators were in action on Tuesday.

The Rangers and Predators picked up wins.

While no team was able to advance on Tuesday, potential closeout games are coming. Here, we're going to run down the remaining dates for the second round of the playoffs, along with broadcast times and television information.

We'll also look at the latest odds—courtesy of our friends at OddsShark.com—and examine some of the latest playoff-related buzz. In addition, we'll make our predictions for the Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round 2 Game Date Time National TV Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game 4 at New York Thursday, May 4 7:30 p.m. NBCSN, CBC Game 5 at Ottawa Saturday, May 6 TBD CBC Game 6 at New York Tuesday, May 9 TBD NBCSN, CBC Game 7 at Ottawa Thursday, May 11 TBD NBCSN, CBC Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4 at Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 3 7:30 p.m. NBCSN, CBC Game 5 at Washington Saturday, May 6 TBD CBC Game 6 at Pittsburgh Monday, May 8 TBD NBCSN, CBC Game 7 at Washington Wednesday, May 10 TBD NBCSN, CBC St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game 5 at St. Louis Friday, May 5 8 p.m. NBCSN, CBC Game 6 at Nashville Sunday, May 7 TBD TBD Game 7 at St. Louis Tuesday, May 9 TBD NBCSN Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 4 at Edmonton Wednesday, May 3 10 p.m. NBCSN, Sportsnet Game 5 at Anaheim Friday, May 5 10:30 p.m. NBCSN, Sportsnet Game 6 at Edmonton Sunday, May 7 TBD TBD Game 7 at Anaheim Wednesday, May 10 TBD NBCSN, Sportsnet

Odds to Win the Cup

Latest Odds Team Odds Pittsburgh Penguins 9-3 Washington Capitals 4-1 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Nashville Predators 19-4 Ottawa Senators 13-2 Anaheim Ducks 9-1 St. Louis Blues 12-1 New York Rangers 14-1

Latest Buzz

Crosby Out Game 4



Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby won't play in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Washington Capitals because of a concussion. He suffered the injury in the first period of Game 3 after taking a cross-check from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Pittsburgh went on to lose that game 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins at least seem optimistic about a quick return for their standout captain.

"He's very upbeat and positive," Penguins captain Mike Sullivan said of Crosby, per Craig Custance of ESPN.com. "We're very optimistic and hopeful we'll have him back in a timely fashion."

However, Crosby has a history of concussions—he missed the first six games of the regular season with one—and some aren't so convinced a speedy recovery is likely or even a good idea. Former NFL physician David J. Chao, for example, believes there's a possibility Crosby could miss the remainder of the postseason:

Chao doesn't believe Crosby will return before the next series, which poses a problem for the Penguins, who only hold a 2-1 series lead over Washington.

Rangers Battle Back

The Rangers might not be favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and they might not even advance past Ottawa in their current series. However, they showed a lot of toughness and skill on Tuesday, picking up a decisive 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The win was important because a loss would have put New York in a 0-3 series hole. The win should also build some confidence for the Rangers, who led at some point in each of the first two games before ultimately losing.

The Rangers know they can go up on Ottawa. Now they know they can finish.

New York came into Game 3 trying to nail down a strategy and a game plan that would allow then to play a full game.

"We talk about it. We don't want to fall into certain habits that leave us vulnerable," Rangers center Derek Stepan explained, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post. "Everything happens so quickly, it's hard to stay in a structure, but there are principles we go over, like on penalty-killing."

New York must have figured something out because the team outplayed Ottawa for three full periods on Tuesday. Of course, it didn't hurt that goalie Henrik Lundqvist allowed just one puck to slip past him. His play was a major concern coming in.

Lundqvist and the Rangers blew a 5-3 lead with just over three minutes in regulation in Game 2.

"I wasn't moving as well as in other games," Lundqvist said, per Brooks. "I wasn't good enough."

Lundqvist was good enough this time out, and the Rangers have newfound life because of it.

Predators on the Brink

While the Rangers were busy finding a way to keep their series alive, the Predators were busy moving a game closer to clinching their series with the Blues. They edged out St. Louis 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Nashville has been pretty dominant so far in the playoffs, losing just once through eight games. They've also become one of the hottest stories in the Western Conference.

Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com recently explained why the Predators are so hot, and so dangerous:

The Predators are the talk of their conference, and not merely because they made the Chicago Blackhawks look silly in the first round. After two scoreless periods Tuesday, Ryan Ellis and the Preds' lightning-fast attack simply made enough plays to pull away from the Blues, who didn't find the net until there was 3:49 left.

Nashville has only surrendered 11 goals through eight postseason contests. This is a testament to the team as a whole and to goalie Pekka Rinne, who has saved more than 95 percent of shots against this postseason.

One more win and Nashville will be moving on to the conference finals.

Predictions

Semifinal Round



Nashville over St. Louis 4-1

Anaheim over Edmonton 4-3

Ottawa over NY Rangers 4-3

Pittsburgh over Washington 4-2

Conference Finals

Nashville over Anaheim 4-3

Pittsburgh over Ottawa 4-2

Stanley Cup Final

Nashville over Pittsburgh 4-3