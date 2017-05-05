Next Steps for Each 1st-Round NBA Playoff Loser

8 of 8

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers effectively made their big offseason splash early, trading Mason Plumlee for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick at the February deadline.

That the Blazers managed to bolster their core was both unexpected and desperately needed. Following last summer's odd spending spree on Meyers Leonard, Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe—non-needle-movers, all—it seemed like Portland was locked into a roster that would top out as a feisty first-round out.

And the feistiness didn't even show up in a four-game sweep against the Golden State Warriors.

But with Nurkic around to handle the inside while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum hold down the perimeter, there's hope for more.

Still, this is a roster lacking in young talent, unless ceremonial starter Noah Vonleh has an unexpected leap in him. That's the underappreciated reality with this team: It's not as young as most think.

Lillard will be 27 when the 2017-18 season starts. McCollum will be 26. Both are terrific players, but they're in their primes right now. Expecting them to continue improving is probably a mistake.

Portland has three first-round picks, though. If it hits on one of them, the dynamic suddenly changes, and the idea of a youth movement gets more realistic.

Alternatively, the Blazers could package one of those selections in a deal to move some of last summer's misspent money. If Portland adopts a firmer win-now posture, that would be one way to free the cash to follow that course.

In terms of organic growth, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu must develop their outside shots. The Warriors ignored both in the first round, daring them to make threes and gumming up the offense for Portland's more dangerous options. Liabilities like that have no place on a team trying to contend.

Follow Grant on Twitter and Facebook.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference or NBA.com. Accurate through May 4.