MLB Says Racism Directed at Adam Jones by Red Sox Fans Is 'Unacceptable'

Major League Baseball released a statement after Adam Jones said he was called racist slurs at Fenway Park on Monday night in a game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, according to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal:

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

According to Nightengale, Red Sox officials confirmed that a bag of peanuts was indeed thrown at Jones, who also said that he had been subjected to racial slurs at Fenway Park in the past. Monday night's incidents represented one of the worst experiences of his MLB career, however.

"It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being," he told Nightengale. "I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family. It’s unfortunate. The best thing about myself is that I continue to move on, and still play the game hard. Let people be who they are. Let them show their true colors."

Red Sox president publicly apologized to Jones over the incident, per Arash Madani of Sportsnet:

Boston's mayor, Marty Walsh, also chimed in.

"This is unacceptable and not who we are as a city," he said in a statement, per ESPN. "These words and actions have no place in Fenway, Boston, or anywhere. We are better than this."