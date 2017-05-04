Liverpool's Biggest Transfer Steals of the Past 10 Years

0 of 6

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

No matter where they finish in the Premier League, Liverpool are heading for a huge summer.

According to Paul Joyce of the Times (h/t Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo) in March, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have the "largest transfer kitty in the club's history" during the offseason.

Fans want American owners Fenway Sports Group to back their manager with big-name recruits, making sure Liverpool can still compete with their heavyweight domestic rivals.

But, while money makes the Premier League world go round, and top-tier players tend to only be available at a premium, history suggests the Merseyside club have a knack of picking up bargains.

Here, with help from Transferleague.co.uk, Bleacher Report has picked out six deals from the past decade that saw Liverpool got full value for their money.

This is not necessarily about spending as little as possible, but about getting the most bang for your buck.