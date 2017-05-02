Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hector Bellerin and Olivier Giroud

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin and Olivier Giroud are being linked with moves away from Arsenal, with Manchester City and Marseille, respectively, reportedly interested.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro), City director of football Txiki Begiristain held "informal discussions" with Bellerin's representative during the FA Cup semi-final. Manager Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his defence and could add the former Barcelona youth player. However, Barca are considered to be the favourites to land the Spain international if he is sold.

SER Catalunya (h/t Metro) recently reported Bellerin met Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez as he explores his options ahead of the summer transfer window.



Bellerin's form has plateaued this season after a fantastic campaign last term. The 22-year-old has started 24 games in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.com, but has faced brief spells on the bench. The full-back's productivity has dropped, providing only two assists in the Premier League and Europe, compared to six last season.

Per Metro, the defender's current deal runs until 2022, but he has informed Barca of his desire to return to Catalonia.

Speaking to Cadena SER (h/t Metro) in March, Bellerin said:

"Any player in the world would be very excited to know that Barca are interested, it is very nice to get recognised by Barcelona.

"My departure from Barca was a bit bittersweet because of the treatment from some people.

"I was not treated the way I would have liked to but it is clear that if Barcelona are interested it would be difficult to say no."

Giroud has been linked with a transfer to Marseille, but the player's representative has rubbished any potential move.

Speaking to Foot Mercato (h/t George Bellshaw of Metro), agent Michael Manuelo denied Giroud wants to leave the Emirates Stadium.

"Nothing is true," said Manuelo. "There was talk that Olivier was in contact with Rudi Garcia. I said that that was false. There is no contact between Marseille and us. At this point, there is no contact. Olivier wants to help his team qualify for the Champions League."

The 30-year-old has continued to be an effective weapon off the bench, scoring nine goals this season, per WhoScored.

The France international offers manager Arsene Wenger a tactical switch in games, but he does not possess the overall quality needed to be a regular and reliable starter.

Giroud has started just nine games in the Premier League this term, forcing Wenger to use other forwards at the point of the attack.

Arsenal will need to reinforce their forward line during the summer, but Giroud will remain an auxiliary option from the bench in future.