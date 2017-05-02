    IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More After Daredevils vs. SRH

    May 2, 2017

    Delhi Daredevils moved themselves off the bottom of the 2017 Indian Premier League standings as they claimed only their third win of the campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

    An explosive 41-ball 70 from Yuvraj Singh saw the Sunrisers to a decent-looking total of 185 on a spinning wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

    However, steady batting and consistent scoring from the top and middle order saw Delhi to a six-wicket victory with five balls to spare and ended their five-match losing run in fine style.

    Here is what the latest bowling and batting statistics for the tournament look like after Tuesday's action:

    IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers
    #PlayerTeamInnsRunsAvg
    1David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad1048961.12
    2Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders1038755.29
    3Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders938442.67
    4Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad1036936.90
    5Steven SmithRising Pune Supergiant932446.29
    IPL 2017: Most Wickets
    #PlayerTeamMatchesOversRunsWickets
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad1040.026521
    2Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant1039.030916
    3Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians1040.036315
    4Andrew TyeGujarat Lions621.014112
    5Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad1040.027312
    IPL 2017: Best Bowling Figures
    #PlayerTeamOWRMEconAgainst
    1Andrew TyeGujarat Lions4.0517-4.25Rising Pune Supergiant
    2Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad4.0519-4.75Kings XI Punjab
    3Samuel BadreeRoyal Challengers Bangalore4.04912.25Mumbai Indians
    4Sandeep SharmaKings XI Punjab4.0420-5.00Delhi Daredevils
    5Chris MorrisDelhi Daredevils4.0426-6.50Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Leading IPL 2017 run-scorer David Warner once again got Hyderabad off to a strong start after they had been put in to bat as he and Shikhar Dhawan came out of the blocks fast.

    The Australian opener fell for a 21-ball 30 in the sixth over having helped his side to 53 for one, but the scoring then slowed significantly.

    Delhi were very effective in their bowling with Amit Mishra returning figures of one wicket for just 23 runs from his four overs, and Jayant Yadav going at less than seven an over.

    Dhawan fell for 28 to Mishra in the ninth over, and Kane Williamson's contribution of 24 came at just a run a ball.

    However, Yuvraj provided late fireworks to see Hyderabad to a very competitive total.

    Along with Moises Henriques, he put on 71 in the last five overs to see the Sunrisers to a more than competitive total, per Cricbuzz:

    In a performance that made a mockery of their dire recent form, though, Delhi went about their run chase in terrific fashion.

    Each of their six batsmen that played a part reached double figures, most significantly Karun Nair and Corey Anderson.

    Nair's 20-ball 39 included five fours and two sixes and got Delhi off to an excellent start. Anderson then smashed 41 from 24 balls to see his side to victory after Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 16th-over dismissal of Shreyas Iyer.