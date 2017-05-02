IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More After Daredevils vs. SRH

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Delhi Daredevils moved themselves off the bottom of the 2017 Indian Premier League standings as they claimed only their third win of the campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

An explosive 41-ball 70 from Yuvraj Singh saw the Sunrisers to a decent-looking total of 185 on a spinning wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

However, steady batting and consistent scoring from the top and middle order saw Delhi to a six-wicket victory with five balls to spare and ended their five-match losing run in fine style.

Here is what the latest bowling and batting statistics for the tournament look like after Tuesday's action:

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers # Player Team Inns Runs Avg 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 489 61.12 2 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 10 387 55.29 3 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 9 384 42.67 4 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 369 36.90 5 Steven Smith Rising Pune Supergiant 9 324 46.29 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Most Wickets # Player Team Matches Overs Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 40.0 265 21 2 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 10 39.0 309 16 3 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 10 40.0 363 15 4 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 6 21.0 141 12 5 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 40.0 273 12 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Best Bowling Figures # Player Team O W R M Econ Against 1 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 4.0 5 17 - 4.25 Rising Pune Supergiant 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 4.0 5 19 - 4.75 Kings XI Punjab 3 Samuel Badree Royal Challengers Bangalore 4.0 4 9 1 2.25 Mumbai Indians 4 Sandeep Sharma Kings XI Punjab 4.0 4 20 - 5.00 Delhi Daredevils 5 Chris Morris Delhi Daredevils 4.0 4 26 - 6.50 Sunrisers Hyderabad IPLT20.com

Leading IPL 2017 run-scorer David Warner once again got Hyderabad off to a strong start after they had been put in to bat as he and Shikhar Dhawan came out of the blocks fast.

The Australian opener fell for a 21-ball 30 in the sixth over having helped his side to 53 for one, but the scoring then slowed significantly.

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Delhi were very effective in their bowling with Amit Mishra returning figures of one wicket for just 23 runs from his four overs, and Jayant Yadav going at less than seven an over.

Dhawan fell for 28 to Mishra in the ninth over, and Kane Williamson's contribution of 24 came at just a run a ball.

However, Yuvraj provided late fireworks to see Hyderabad to a very competitive total.

Along with Moises Henriques, he put on 71 in the last five overs to see the Sunrisers to a more than competitive total, per Cricbuzz:

In a performance that made a mockery of their dire recent form, though, Delhi went about their run chase in terrific fashion.

Each of their six batsmen that played a part reached double figures, most significantly Karun Nair and Corey Anderson.

Nair's 20-ball 39 included five fours and two sixes and got Delhi off to an excellent start. Anderson then smashed 41 from 24 balls to see his side to victory after Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 16th-over dismissal of Shreyas Iyer.