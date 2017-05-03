Premier League Player Rankings: Alli & Eriksen Rise, Sanchez Falls Again

1 of 16

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

40. Romelu Lukaku, Everton (Stay)

Showed glimpses of life against Chelsea, but was unable to trouble Thibaut Courtois too much. When Lukaku doesn't score he adds absolutely nothing positive to Everton's game, and that was certainly the case here.

39. Fernandinho, Manchester City (Stay)

A game of two halves for Fernandinho, who was overrun in the first against Boro but found some control in the second, saving himself from a drop out of the top 40.

38. Oriol Romeu, Southampton (-3)

Southampton vs. Hull City was a true eyesore of a game. Romeu did well to emerge with any credit at all, as no other in a Saints shirt did.

37. Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool (-3)

Not for the first time in the last few months, Wijnaldum didn't have much of a say in a game. He's definitely starting to drop off, and that's probably because he's played almost every game due to injuries everywhere else.

36. Eric Bailly, Manchester United (-4)

Halted his great streak of form by putting in an atrocious performance against Swansea City. Hacked at the ball over and over, sending passes astray. Withdrawn injured late on.