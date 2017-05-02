3 South Carolina Football Players Accused of Involvement in Bar Fight

Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

Three University of South Carolina football players—Deebo Samuel, Skai Moore and Jalen Dread—have been accused of assaulting a man in a bar Saturday, according to Teddy Kulmala of The State.

Charges have not been filed in the case, though a police spokeswoman told Kulmala on Tuesday that an investigator had been assigned to look into the matter.

According to Kulmala's report, the alleged assault took place at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at the Five Points bar in Columbia. The 24-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted told police he confronted the South Carolina trio after they had knocked his phone out of his hand.



"The subjects then became agitated, refuting the accusation," per the police report. "After a few seconds, the incident escalated to the subjects physically assaulting him."

Police said the man had been hit several times in the face and has swelling around his left eye, and the incident was reportedly videotaped. The players were not at the scene when police arrived.

Samuel, a wideout, and Moore, a linebacker, are both starters for South Carolina, while Dread left the program after the 2016 season.