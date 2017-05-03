    IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Start Times and T20 Fixture Details

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    Rising Pune Supergiant batsman Ben Stokes is bowled during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 24, 2017.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
    RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

    Kolkata Knight Riders host Rising Pune Supergiant in the next match of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

    The game follows Delhi Daredevils' surprise victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Tuesday night.

    Yuvraj Singh's stellar knock of 70 wasn't enough for SRH, who remain three points off top spot.

    Corey Anderson's unbeaten 41 runs from 24 balls helped DD cross the line with five balls remaining.

    Here are the latest fixtures, TV and streaming details for the 2017 IPL:

    2017 IPL: Latest Fixtures, TV Listings
    DateTimeHomeAwayTV
    Wednesday, May 33:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETKolkata Knight RidersRising Pune SupergiantSky Sports
    Thursday, May 43:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETDelhi DaredevilsGujarat LionsSky Sports
    Friday, May 53:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETRoyal Challengers BangaloreKings XI PunjabSky Sports
    Saturday, May 611:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ETHyderabad SunrisersRising Pune SupergiantSky Sports
    Saturday, May 63:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETDelhi DaredevilsMumbai IndiansSky Sports
    IPLT20.com

    The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.)

    Here are the latest standings:

    IPL 2017: Standings
    TEAMSPLAYEDWONLOSTTIEDN/RPTS
    Mumbai Indians10820016
    Kolkata Knight Riders10730014
    Sunrisers Hyderabad11640113
    Rising Pune Supergiant10640012
    Kings XI Punjab945008
    Delhi Daredevils936006
    Gujarat Lions1037006
    Royal Challengers Bangalore1128015
    IPLT20.com

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rising Pune Supergiant 

    KKR have sprinted out of the blocks in their IPL campaign, winning seven of their opening 10 games.

    Coach Jacques Kallis has his team playing dominant and effective cricket, but they were beaten in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

    SRH inflicted a heavy defeat on Kolkata at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as the visitors had no answer.

    David Warner hammered the KKR bowlers, and the Knight Riders limped away with a rare loss.

    Gautam Gambhir is positioned to challenge for the Orange Cap this year having scored 387 runs in his 10 appearances.

    The Kolkata batsman is second in the run-scoring standings behind Warner having smashed 51 fours so far.

    Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

    Pune are certainly on the rise after winning five of their past six encounters.

    The Supergiant have been regular and heavy scorers, and are a solid bet to win the competition.

    Coach Stephen Fleming has injected confidence into his squad led by superstar captain Steve Smith.

    Smith is the fifth top-scorer in the IPL with 324 runs in nine games.

    The matchup should decide which team protects their position ahead of the final stages of the competition, with both sides desperate to claim top spot going into the play-offs.

     All stats via IPLT20.com