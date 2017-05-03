IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Start Times and T20 Fixture Details

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rising Pune Supergiant in the next match of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The game follows Delhi Daredevils' surprise victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Tuesday night.

Yuvraj Singh's stellar knock of 70 wasn't enough for SRH, who remain three points off top spot.

Corey Anderson's unbeaten 41 runs from 24 balls helped DD cross the line with five balls remaining.

Here are the latest fixtures, TV and streaming details for the 2017 IPL:

2017 IPL: Latest Fixtures, TV Listings Date Time Home Away TV Wednesday, May 3 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Sky Sports Thursday, May 4 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Sky Sports Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Sky Sports Saturday, May 6 11:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ET Hyderabad Sunrisers Rising Pune Supergiant Sky Sports Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Sky Sports IPLT20.com

The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.)

Here are the latest standings:

IPL 2017: Standings TEAMS PLAYED WON LOST TIED N/R PTS Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 4 0 1 13 Rising Pune Supergiant 10 6 4 0 0 12 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 8 Delhi Daredevils 9 3 6 0 0 6 Gujarat Lions 10 3 7 0 0 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2 8 0 1 5 IPLT20.com

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rising Pune Supergiant

KKR have sprinted out of the blocks in their IPL campaign, winning seven of their opening 10 games.

Coach Jacques Kallis has his team playing dominant and effective cricket, but they were beaten in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

SRH inflicted a heavy defeat on Kolkata at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as the visitors had no answer.

David Warner hammered the KKR bowlers, and the Knight Riders limped away with a rare loss.

Gautam Gambhir is positioned to challenge for the Orange Cap this year having scored 387 runs in his 10 appearances.

The Kolkata batsman is second in the run-scoring standings behind Warner having smashed 51 fours so far.

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

Pune are certainly on the rise after winning five of their past six encounters.

The Supergiant have been regular and heavy scorers, and are a solid bet to win the competition.

Coach Stephen Fleming has injected confidence into his squad led by superstar captain Steve Smith.

Smith is the fifth top-scorer in the IPL with 324 runs in nine games.

The matchup should decide which team protects their position ahead of the final stages of the competition, with both sides desperate to claim top spot going into the play-offs.

All stats via IPLT20.com