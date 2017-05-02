Anthony Bennett Cut by Turkish Basketball Team to Make Room for Pero Antic

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

NBA draft bust Anthony Bennett was reportedly released by Fenerbahce of the Turkish Basketball Super League to clear a roster spot for Pero Antic.

On Tuesday, Bugra Uzar of Eurohoops.net reported the European team was forced to decide between Antic and Bennett due to a limitation on the number of non-Turkish players on the squad.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

