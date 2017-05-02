WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After May 1 Show

Credit: WWE.com

As much as the post-Payback edition of WWE Raw answered who will be fighting who in the coming weeks, the show left mystery lingering around a number of stories.

The Hardys aren't sure who they will face next in defense of the Raw Tag Team Championship, and whoever challenges the titleholders can't be sure what version of the Hardy brothers they will be facing.

The tale of underdogs rising could be on its way as could a major character transformation for Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Elsewhere in the Raw universe, Braun Strowman crashing into an ambulance door may have torn up his shoulder and Titus O'Neil mentoring Apollo Crews may change the latter's career arc. What's ahead for those Superstars, The Golden Truth and The Hardys?

Read on for a look at the biggest unanswered questions to emerge from Monday's Raw as the red brand moved forward following the Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

Is Strowman Really Injured?

Raw general manager Kurt Angle spoke to the crowd Monday night, updating everyone on the post-Payback chaos between Strowman and Reigns. He noted that Reigns suffered several injuries and that Strowman tore his rotator cuff in the melee.

While he did speak of the two titans colliding once more, Angle's news created doubt moving forward.

Was Strowman legitimately hurt? Would the monster's red-hot run have to be put on hold?

WWE only served to cause more panic by reporting the injuries as if they were real. A news article on WWE.com seemed to confirm that both men were injured.

This looks to be a case of kayfabe actually working in modern wrestling, though.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that sources indicated to him the injuries weren't genuine:

Mike Johnson of PWInsider had similar news to share. He wrote, "We have heard nothing to indicate the Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns injuries described by Kurt Angle on Raw were anything but storyline."

That's good news on two fronts. For one, a healthy Strowman and Reigns means more big battles between them soon. And it's refreshing to know WWE can still fool us every once in a while.

Does The Golden Truth Have a Real Shot?

Goldust and R-Truth wanted a crack at the tag champs, The Hardys, but Angle pointed out backstage that their win-loss record didn't warrant the opportunity.

Instead, The Golden Truth would have to earn it by making it through a gauntlet. Angle offered the duo a spot in a Tag Team Turmoil next week that will determine the next No. 1 contenders for the Raw tag titles.

Will this surprise bit of spotlight for The Golden Truth lead to an upset victory? Will the underdogs do the impossible? Or will they fall to the division's other squads in little time?

The Golden Truth even sniffing a title shot would have been unthinkable weeks ago, but WWE has shown itself fond of curveballs of late. Jinder Mahal and Breezango are headed for title matches on SmackDown's next PPV.

Raw doesn't brand itself as the land of opportunity like SmackDown does, but a shocker could be brewing.

There aren't a ton of tag teams in the division. Eventually, WWE will have to cycle through to the bottom-feeders. That gives R-Truth and Goldust a puncher's chance next week, although the more obvious choice would be for Cesaro and Sheamus to continue their rivalry with The Hardys by way of title shot.

Will the O'Neil Pairing Be the Key to Crews' Success?

O'Neil has attached himself to Crews whether the former NXT talent wants him to or not.

Backstage, O'Neil tried to steer Crews away from Heath Slater and Rhyno, calling them "the enemy." He accompanied Crews to the ring for his bout against Slater and later took a selfie with him after the dynamo's victory.

Is O'Neil as a manager or tag team partner the spark Crews needs? Will fans finally connect with the talented athlete with O'Neil's help?

WrestleView.com isn't high on the idea:

O'Neil alone isn't the answer. The former Florida Gator adds an intriguing dimension, but Crews remains a flat character. We have to see him emote one way or another more. We need to know more about his motivations.

Having O'Neil at this side opens the door for stories that weren't possible before, but he's no magic elixir.

When Will The Hardys Break?

Matt and Jeffy Hardy continue to slide toward the personas they exhibited at Impact Wrestling. The tag team champs have shown flashes of their "broken" gimmick since returning to WWE at WrestleMania.

Catchphrases from their previous incarnations have begun to creep into their speech. On Monday's Raw, the brothers made a clear reference to their "broken" past when they made their trademark delete gesture on the way to the ring.

The feud with Cesaro and Sheamus has shot up in intensity in the past few days. That could be the catalyst for a character change.

Even so, it looks as if WWE is taking its time in having Matt and Jeff evolve.

The plan seems to be to tease them reverting to their broken selves, to make the eventual switch a far bigger moment. As long as the company continues to provide crumbs of foreshadowing along the way, that's a smart strategy.

The Hardys are popular enough without their Impact Wrestling act to sustain interest until their metamorphosis.