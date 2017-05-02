    Kentucky Derby Entries 2017: Horses in the Field Best Suited for Churchill Downs

    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: Always Dreaming, owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables and trained by Todd Pletcher, gets a bath after exercising in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    April showers bring May flowers, and for the horses who will be competing in the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, that means a chance to win the most coveted flowers of all: the rose garland. 

    The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, will take place Wednesday, with the race to be held on Saturday, May 6. According to the Derby's official site, "the field for the Kentucky Derby will be limited to 20 horses with preference given to horses with the most graded stakes earnings." 

    The Derby website has a list of the leaders heading into Wednesday's post position draw. We'll take a look at the top 20 horses competing for a spot in this year's field and, in particular, which ones are best suited for the track at Churchill Downs. 

    Kentucky Derby Top-Ranked Horses
    StandingHorseTrainerJockeyPedigree
    1GirvinJoe SharpMike E. SmithCatch the Moon by Tale of Ekati
    2Classic EmpireMark E. CasseJulien. R LeparouxSambuca Classica by Pioneer of the Nile
    3GormleyJohn A. ShirreffsJose L. EspinozaRace to Urga by Malibu Moon
    4IrapDoug F. O'NeilMario GutierrezSilken Cat by Tiznow
    5Irish War CryH. Graham MotionRajiv MaraghIrish Sovereign by Curlin
    6Thunder Snow (IRE)Saeed bin SuroorChristophe SoumillonEastern Joy by Helmet
    7Always DreamingTodd A. PletcherJohn R. VelazquezAbove Perfection by Bodemeister
    8GunneveraAntonio SanoJavier CastellanoUnbridled Rage by Dialed In
    9Practical JokeChad C. BrownJoel RosarioHalo Humor by Into Mischief
    10J Boys EchoDale L. RomansRobby AlbaradoLetgomyecho by Mineshaft
    11State of HonorMark E. CasseJose LezcanoState Cup by To Honor and Serve
    12TapwritTodd A. PletcherJose L. OrtizAppealing Zophie by Tapit
    13HenceSteven M. AsmussenFlorent GerouxConsequential by Mr. Prospector
    14Fast and AccurateMichael J. MakerChanning HillIt's Heidi's Dance by Hansen
    15McCrakenIan R. WilkesBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Change Water by Pretense
    16Battle of MidwayJerry HollendorferFlavien PratPolly Lee by Midway Circle
    17PatchTodd A. PletcherTyler GaffalioneWindyindy by Union Rags
    18UntrappedSteven M. AsmussenRicardo Santana, Jr.Exit Three by Trappe Shot
    19Lookin at LeeSteven M. AsmussenCorey J. LanerieLangara Lass by Lookin at Lucky
    20SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. DesormeauxGay Sonnet by Soy Numero Uno
    Horses Best Suited for Churchill Downs

    Always Dreaming

    Always Dreaming may be in seventh place in the Kentucky Derby official rankings, but per Odds Shark, he's the favorite heading into the race:

    The three-year-old colt raced to a five-length victory over fellow Derby contenders State of Honor and Gunnevera in the Florida Derby on April 1.

    During Monday's training hours at Churchill Downs, Always Dreaming sported draw reins, which are "longer than a regular set and used in special circumstances," according to Paulick Report

    "The reins basically give the rider more leverage," the colt's trainer, Todd A. Pletcher, said, per Paulick Report. "It allows him to control his head more; to take it down. Nick [Bush] is our draw rein specialist. That's why he's up."

    The Derby will be the first start in five weeks for Always Dreaming, who has been energetic in training at Churchill.

    Per Paulick Report staff, Pletcher's biggest focus in the coming days is to conserve Always Dreaming's energy ahead of the big race. 

    Untrapped

    Don't let Untrapped's sixth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby allow him to slip out of your consideration to win the Kentucky Derby. 

    Though he isn't currently ranked among the top six highest odds by OddsShark, Untrapped's trainer, Steven M. Asmussen, has learned a few things about his horse's racing preferences. 

    The dark bay colt wore blinkers for the first time in Arkansas, which may have contributed to his low finish (consider that the horse has won once and finished second three times from four starts). 

    "We have taken the blinkers off," Asmussen said, per Paulick Report. "That was an experiment that did not work out. We're very happy with how he's training over the Churchill track."

    According to the Derby website, Untrapped's pedigree "suggests speed more than stamina."

    Battle of Midway

    If any of the contenders in this year's field are loving the limelight and the atmosphere at Churchill, it seems to be Thor-bred Stables' colt Battle of Midway, who traveled from southern California. 

    "He's taken everything in stride since he's been here," said trainer Jerry Hollendorfer's East Coast assistant, Christina Jelm, said, per Paulick Report. "He loves the people, he likes the attention, he likes the commotion. He's a very alert horse and nothing seems to faze him at all."

    That's good news for a colt about to compete in one of the best-attended spectacles in all of horse racing. 

    During his training run, Jelm noted that Battle of Midway's "ears were pricked and he was looking around. He did everything perfectly."

    Like Untrapped, Battle of Midway isn't currently sitting atop the Vegas favorites to win the Derby. But don't sleep on him; he finished second in the Santa Anita Derby, behind Gormley, to earn his 40 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

    He'll need to keep up his stamina to have a shot at winning the rose garland.  