IPL Results 2017: Daredevils vs. SRH Score, Updated T20 Points Table, Schedule

IPL Results 2017: Daredevils vs. SRH Score, Updated T20 Points Table, ScheduleMay 2, 2017
Delhi Daredevils defeated champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
The hosts successfully chased down SRH's total of 185 on a slowing pitch that progressively turned throughout the encounter.
Hyderabad scored 71 in the final five overs to produce a strong total after batting first, but the Daredevils fired a response of true quality.
Delhi snapped a five-game losing streak and climb to sixth in the table.
Here are the latest standings from the IPL:
|IPL 2017: Standings
|TEAMS
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|TIED
|N/R
|PTS
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Kings XI Punjab
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Delhi Daredevils
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Gujarat Lions
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|2
|8
|0
|1
|5
|IPLT20.com
Here is the latest schedule:
|IPL 2017: Latest Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Away
|Wednesday, May 3
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Thursday, May 4
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET
|Delhi Daredevils
|Gujarat Lions
|Friday, May 5
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Saturday, May 6
|11:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ET
|Hyderabad Sunrisers
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Saturday, May 6
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET
|Delhi Daredevils
|Mumbai Indians
|IPLT20.com
Tuesday Recap
Delhi, 189 for 4 (Anderson 44*, Nair 39), beat Hyderabad, 185 for 3 (Singh 70, Warner 30), by six wickets with five balls remaining.
The Daredevils caused a surprise against the superior Sunrisers, chasing down the reigning champions' total.
SRH were off to a pedestrian start on a slow pitch but put their foot on the gas in a magnificent final five overs.
Yuvraj Singh was the man of the match, not out for 70 runs off only 41 balls at the end of his knock, seemingly leading Hyderabad to another win.
However, Delhi put in one of their best performances of the competition to lift themselves off the bottom of the IPL table.
A sturdy display of 39 runs by Karun Nair got DD in shape, allowing the middle order to do their best work.
Corey Anderson's 41 runs from 24 was decisive as the player remained not out with Chris Morris to claim a rare victory.