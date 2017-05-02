    IPL Results 2017: Daredevils vs. SRH Score, Updated T20 Points Table, Schedule

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    Delhi Daredevils' batsman Corey Anderson plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

    Delhi Daredevils defeated champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

    The hosts successfully chased down SRH's total of 185 on a slowing pitch that progressively turned throughout the encounter.

    Hyderabad scored 71 in the final five overs to produce a strong total after batting first, but the Daredevils fired a response of true quality.

    Delhi snapped a five-game losing streak and climb to sixth in the table.

    Here are the latest standings from the IPL:

    IPL 2017: Standings
    TEAMSPLAYEDWONLOSTTIEDN/RPTS
    Mumbai Indians10820016
    Kolkata Knight Riders10730014
    Sunrisers Hyderabad11640113
    Rising Pune Supergiant10640012
    Kings XI Punjab945008
    Delhi Daredevils936006
    Gujarat Lions1037006
    Royal Challengers Bangalore1128015
    IPLT20.com

    Here is the latest schedule:

    IPL 2017: Latest Schedule
    DateTimeHomeAway
    Wednesday, May 33:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETKolkata Knight RidersRising Pune Supergiant
    Thursday, May 43:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETDelhi DaredevilsGujarat Lions
    Friday, May 53:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETRoyal Challengers BangaloreKings XI Punjab
    Saturday, May 611:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ETHyderabad SunrisersRising Pune Supergiant
    Saturday, May 63:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ETDelhi DaredevilsMumbai Indians
    IPLT20.com

    Tuesday Recap

    Delhi, 189 for 4 (Anderson 44*, Nair 39), beat Hyderabad, 185 for 3 (Singh 70, Warner 30), by six wickets with five balls remaining.

    The Daredevils caused a surprise against the superior Sunrisers, chasing down the reigning champions' total.

    SRH were off to a pedestrian start on a slow pitch but put their foot on the gas in a magnificent final five overs.

    Yuvraj Singh was the man of the match, not out for 70 runs off only 41 balls at the end of his knock, seemingly leading Hyderabad to another win.

    Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

    However, Delhi put in one of their best performances of the competition to lift themselves off the bottom of the IPL table.

    A sturdy display of 39 runs by Karun Nair got DD in shape, allowing the middle order to do their best work.

    Corey Anderson's 41 runs from 24 was decisive as the player remained not out with Chris Morris to claim a rare victory.