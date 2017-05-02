IPL Results 2017: Daredevils vs. SRH Score, Updated T20 Points Table, Schedule

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Delhi Daredevils defeated champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The hosts successfully chased down SRH's total of 185 on a slowing pitch that progressively turned throughout the encounter.

Hyderabad scored 71 in the final five overs to produce a strong total after batting first, but the Daredevils fired a response of true quality.

Delhi snapped a five-game losing streak and climb to sixth in the table.

Here are the latest standings from the IPL:

IPL 2017: Standings TEAMS PLAYED WON LOST TIED N/R PTS Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 4 0 1 13 Rising Pune Supergiant 10 6 4 0 0 12 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 8 Delhi Daredevils 9 3 6 0 0 6 Gujarat Lions 10 3 7 0 0 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2 8 0 1 5 IPLT20.com

Here is the latest schedule:

IPL 2017: Latest Schedule Date Time Home Away Wednesday, May 3 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Thursday, May 4 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Saturday, May 6 11:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ET Hyderabad Sunrisers Rising Pune Supergiant Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians IPLT20.com

Tuesday Recap

Delhi, 189 for 4 (Anderson 44*, Nair 39), beat Hyderabad, 185 for 3 (Singh 70, Warner 30), by six wickets with five balls remaining.

The Daredevils caused a surprise against the superior Sunrisers, chasing down the reigning champions' total.

SRH were off to a pedestrian start on a slow pitch but put their foot on the gas in a magnificent final five overs.

Yuvraj Singh was the man of the match, not out for 70 runs off only 41 balls at the end of his knock, seemingly leading Hyderabad to another win.

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

However, Delhi put in one of their best performances of the competition to lift themselves off the bottom of the IPL table.

A sturdy display of 39 runs by Karun Nair got DD in shape, allowing the middle order to do their best work.

Corey Anderson's 41 runs from 24 was decisive as the player remained not out with Chris Morris to claim a rare victory.