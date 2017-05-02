    DeShone Kizer Won't Be Rushed into Starting QB Role, Per Sashi Brown

    Tim Daniels
May 2, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: DeShone Kizer #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to pass the ball against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
    Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown said Tuesday the organization is going to give rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer "some time" before asking him to take over the team's offense.

    Brown provided his outlook on the QB competition, which also includes Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan, during a radio interview on 92.3 The FAN, per ESPN.com.

    "Ideally we'd be able to come in and give DeShone some time, and again, Hue [Jackson] talked about this," he said. "Making sure he understands that he doesn't feel like he has to have the pressure on him to be the Week 1 starter or even the 2017 starter at some point. We like Cody, we like Brock, we like Kevin and he doesn't need to feel that pressure."

    Cleveland's front office hedged its bets during the 2017 NFL draft. The team was linked to North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throughout much of the draft process, but it selected Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

    The Browns also selected Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku during a busy first round. They added Kizer, who was in the conversation as the top QB prospect in the class for a while, in Round 2.

    Confidence is one thing the Notre Dame product doesn't lack. He told Tom Pelissero of USA Today he's got the potential to become the best quarterback in history.

    "No one else can do what I can do," Kizer said. "And I've truly figured out in this (draft) process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game—this is bold—I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking (Tom) Brady's intellect and Brady's preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton's body. Why can't I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That's what's driving me now."

    Not everybody is convinced he's ready for the NFL, though. Brian Kelly, his head coach with the Fighting Irish, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio before the draft the QB should have stayed in school, according to ESPN.com.

    "He should still be in college," Kelly said. "He needs more time to grow in so many areas, not just on the field but off the field."

    Ultimately, the early signs point toward a three-way battle for the starting role between Kessler, Osweiler and Hogan during training camp and the preseason. Kizer would have to do something special during the exhibition slate to earn the Week 1 start.

    He'll likely see the field before the end of his debut campaign, though. The Browns will want to test his progress to see whether quarterback should remain atop their target list heading into a 2018 draft that looks to feature a class that's far better on paper than the 2017 group.