USF DE LaDarrius Jackson Arrested on Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment Charges

J. Meric/Getty Images

University of South Florida defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

According to Tamara Lush of the Associated Press, a woman alleged that Jackson sexually assaulted her Monday afternoon in USF student housing.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, the woman alleged that Jackson forced her into her room and to have sex with him despite her verbal and physical objections.

South Florida head coach Charlie Strong released the following statement regarding Jackson, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today: "We are aware of the charges filed against LaDarrius Jackson. While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment."

Jackson appeared in two games and recorded three tackles for the Bulls as a sophomore last season.

Per ESPN.com, Jackson was still being held in a Tampa jail as of Tuesday morning without bond.