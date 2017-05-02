Arsenal's Biggest Transfer Steals of the Past 10 Years

0 of 10

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is currently facing more criticism than he has at any other stage of his Arsenal career. One of the issues is that the club does not seem to be extracting value from their transfer spend anymore—neither Granit Xhaka nor Shkodran Mustafi has lived up to their price tag this season.

However, Wenger does have an impressive track record of unearthing top talent relatively cheaply. Many of those were towards the beginning of his reign—the likes of Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry will go down among the Premier League's best signings.

In this piece, we look at the best deals from the second half of Wenger's reign, ranking them according to how much of a bargain they proved to be. As Arsenal tend not to disclose what they've spent on a player, all transfer fees are sourced via transfermarkt.co.uk.