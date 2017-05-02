    Premier League Fixtures: Week 36 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Antonio Conte head coach / manager of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on April 30, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Chelsea are close to recapturing the Premier League title just 12 months after their failed attempt in defending their English crown.

    The Blues sacked former coach Jose Mourinho in December 2015 during the spectacular failure, but the club have bounced back under new manager Antonio Conte.

    The league leaders welcome Middlesbrough to Stamford Bridge on Monday as they attempt to hold off the challenge from second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

    Spurs face a London derby, with a trip to West Ham United penned in for a rare Friday night encounter.

    Manchester United travel to Arsenal in one of the traditionally most-anticipated fixtures in the calendar on Sunday.

    Here are the latest schedule and score predictions from England's top division:

    2017 Premier League: Latest Schedule, Score Predictions
    DateTime (BST/ET)FixturePrediction
    Friday, May 58 p.m/3 p.m.West Ham vs. Tottenham1-3
    Saturday, May 612:30 p.m/7:30 a.m.Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace2-0
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Bournemouth vs. Stoke City2-1
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Burnley vs. West Brom2-0
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Hull City vs. Sunderland2-0
    Saturday, May 63 p.m/10 a.m.Leicester City vs. Watford2-1
    Saturday, May 65:30 p.m/12:30 p.m.Swansea City vs. Everton2-1
    Sunday, May 71:30 p.m/8:30 a.m.Liverpool vs. Southampton3-0
    Sunday, May 74 p.m./11 a.m.Arsenal vs. Manchester United2-1
    Monday, May 88 p.m/3 p.m.Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough4-0
    Wednesday, May 107:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m.Southampton vs. Arsenal2-2
    Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Antonio Conte of Chelsea celebrates with the fans after victory in the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on April 30, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Chelsea's redemption is almost complete after surrendering the Premier League title with a whimper, allowing Leicester City to race to a dramatic championship-achievement last term. The Blues are four points clear of Spurs at the top of the league and their run-in appears favourable.

    Middlesbrough visit the Bridge on Monday, desperate to save themselves from the drop. Boro have flirted with the relegation zone most of the campaign, and suffering a defeat in west London will dramatically increase their chances of joining Sunderland in the EFL Championship next season.

    The visitors need to bridge a six-point gap to Hull City, who reside in 17th spot.

    Conte has energised his men since his arrival from Italy, making his team play with a winning discipline to their game.

    A total of 72 goals scored in 34 Premier League matches tells its own story, with the Blues not only a defensive pack. Chelsea are the top scorers in the league and they have put inferior opponents to the sword.

    Prediction: Chelsea win 4-0.

     

    West Ham vs. Spurs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal tackles Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Tottenham disappointed at the end of last season, allowing the final challenge to Leicester to ebb away at the top of the league.

    However, Spurs have been a different prospect this term, growing in stature and confidence as a bona-fide title challenger.

    The White Hart Lane club are beginning to mature as a force, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli a year older and wiser.

    Tottenham have lost just three games in the division in 2016-17—two less than Conte's unit.

    Journalist Piers Morgan admitted Spurs' potential success has compromised Arsenal fans:

    The Hammers have found consistency difficult to attain after leaving Upton Park for their new stadium.

    The east Londoners have kept their heads above water as they hover above the relegation places, but manager Slaven Bilic has kept the ship afloat during testing times.

    The Lilywhites are expected to push Chelsea to the final hurdle of the race, but defeat at West Ham would all but settle the title picture.

    Prediction: Spurs win 3-1.

     

    Arsenal vs. Manchester United

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal (L) and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United (R) walk towards the tunnel after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Traf
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    At the start of the season, pundits and supporters would have looked towards this fixture as a potential title decider.

    Instead, the Gunners and Red Devils are outside the coveted top four, and both are scrambling around for a spot in Europe.

    United's focus will be firmly on the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo on Thursday, with the second leg at Old Trafford to follow the trip to the capital.

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suffered serious criticism from home and away supporters who are bored of the club's lack of intensity in major competitions.

    The hosts are just two points ahead of Everton, meaning defeat to United could see the club slip to seventh in the standings.

    United are likely to rotate their starting XI for the game, aiding the Gunners to take three points as they attempt to gain a respectful end to their disappointing league campaign.

    Prediction: Arsenal win 2-1.