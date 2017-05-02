Premier League Fixtures: Week 36 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are close to recapturing the Premier League title just 12 months after their failed attempt in defending their English crown.

The Blues sacked former coach Jose Mourinho in December 2015 during the spectacular failure, but the club have bounced back under new manager Antonio Conte.

The league leaders welcome Middlesbrough to Stamford Bridge on Monday as they attempt to hold off the challenge from second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs face a London derby, with a trip to West Ham United penned in for a rare Friday night encounter.

Manchester United travel to Arsenal in one of the traditionally most-anticipated fixtures in the calendar on Sunday.

Here are the latest schedule and score predictions from England's top division:

2017 Premier League: Latest Schedule, Score Predictions Date Time (BST/ET) Fixture Prediction Friday, May 5 8 p.m/3 p.m. West Ham vs. Tottenham 1-3 Saturday, May 6 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 2-0 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Stoke City 2-1 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Burnley vs. West Brom 2-0 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Hull City vs. Sunderland 2-0 Saturday, May 6 3 p.m/10 a.m. Leicester City vs. Watford 2-1 Saturday, May 6 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m. Swansea City vs. Everton 2-1 Sunday, May 7 1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Southampton 3-0 Sunday, May 7 4 p.m./11 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United 2-1 Monday, May 8 8 p.m/3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough 4-0 Wednesday, May 10 7:45 p.m/ 2:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Arsenal 2-2 PremierLeague.com

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea's redemption is almost complete after surrendering the Premier League title with a whimper, allowing Leicester City to race to a dramatic championship-achievement last term. The Blues are four points clear of Spurs at the top of the league and their run-in appears favourable.

Middlesbrough visit the Bridge on Monday, desperate to save themselves from the drop. Boro have flirted with the relegation zone most of the campaign, and suffering a defeat in west London will dramatically increase their chances of joining Sunderland in the EFL Championship next season.

The visitors need to bridge a six-point gap to Hull City, who reside in 17th spot.

Conte has energised his men since his arrival from Italy, making his team play with a winning discipline to their game.

A total of 72 goals scored in 34 Premier League matches tells its own story, with the Blues not only a defensive pack. Chelsea are the top scorers in the league and they have put inferior opponents to the sword.

Prediction: Chelsea win 4-0.

West Ham vs. Spurs

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Tottenham disappointed at the end of last season, allowing the final challenge to Leicester to ebb away at the top of the league.

However, Spurs have been a different prospect this term, growing in stature and confidence as a bona-fide title challenger.

The White Hart Lane club are beginning to mature as a force, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli a year older and wiser.

Tottenham have lost just three games in the division in 2016-17—two less than Conte's unit.

Journalist Piers Morgan admitted Spurs' potential success has compromised Arsenal fans:

The Hammers have found consistency difficult to attain after leaving Upton Park for their new stadium.

The east Londoners have kept their heads above water as they hover above the relegation places, but manager Slaven Bilic has kept the ship afloat during testing times.

The Lilywhites are expected to push Chelsea to the final hurdle of the race, but defeat at West Ham would all but settle the title picture.

Prediction: Spurs win 3-1.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

At the start of the season, pundits and supporters would have looked towards this fixture as a potential title decider.

Instead, the Gunners and Red Devils are outside the coveted top four, and both are scrambling around for a spot in Europe.

United's focus will be firmly on the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo on Thursday, with the second leg at Old Trafford to follow the trip to the capital.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suffered serious criticism from home and away supporters who are bored of the club's lack of intensity in major competitions.

The hosts are just two points ahead of Everton, meaning defeat to United could see the club slip to seventh in the standings.

United are likely to rotate their starting XI for the game, aiding the Gunners to take three points as they attempt to gain a respectful end to their disappointing league campaign.

Prediction: Arsenal win 2-1.