Jose Mourinho Reportedly Enforces 'Strict' Manchester United Social Media Rules

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Jose Mourinho has reportedly implemented "a strict new set of rules" regarding his Manchester United players' use of social media.

According to The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke, the Special One is keen to reduce the amount of information leaving the club and decided pictures from training within two days of a game or from the team bus in the build-up are not to be published online.

Mourinho is hoping the rules will keep his players focused on matchdays and prevent information getting out, particularly at "sensitive times."



