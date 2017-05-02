    Chiefs, Browns Reportedly Coveted Mitchell Trubisky; Ryan Pace Explains Trade

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears moved up to No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL draft to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but they reportedly weren't the only ones with heavy interest in taking the former North Carolina signal-caller.

    According to Emily Kaplan of The MMQB, the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs were threats to execute a trade with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2 as well in order to select Trubisky.

    Many questioned Chicago's decision to give up third- and fourth-round picks in 2017 and a third-round selection in 2018 to move up one spot from No. 3, but general manager Ryan Pace defended the move, saying: "You always feel like there's competition. So when you have conviction on something—you never know half the time. It's like in free agency, when the agent tells you he's got three other teams he's working with. You never really know. You've just got to trust your conviction on it, and if you want a player you aggressively go get him."

    Chicago entered the draft without a sure thing at quarterback, but it did sign Mike Glennon to a three-year contract during the offseason.

    The Bears can release Glennon after one season with a minimal cap hit, though, which means he may not be long for the starting job.

    Teams trading up to select quarterbacks was the theme of the 2017 draft's first round, as the Chiefs moved up to nab Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans made a deal to pick Deshaun Watson.

    Trubisky was viewed as the top prospect at his position entering the draft despite spending just one full year as a starter at UNC.

    The Bears haven't had a quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon at the conclusion of the 1985 season, and although Trubisky is far from a lock to end that streak, Pace left nothing to chance in his attempt to find a franchise guy under center.

     