Eric Ebron's 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Lions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have picked up the fifth-year option on tight end Eric Ebron's contract.

Per SI.com, Ebron will earn $5.194 million in 2018.

Ebron is coming off his best NFL season since the Lions selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of North Carolina.

The 24-year-old found the end zone only twice (including one rushing score), but registered career highs with 61 receptions for 711 yards.

Injuries have proved problematic for Ebron during his time in the NFL, as he has missed eight games in three years, including three last season.

When healthy, Ebron is capable of stretching the field and providing a dynamic option for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the passing game.

Ebron is Detroit's main receiving option at the position ahead of veteran Darren Fells.

While tight end was viewed as a potential target for the Lions entering the 2017 NFL draft, they didn't select one until taking Toledo's Michael Roberts in the fourth round.

Ebron has yet to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season, but picking up the option allows Detroit to bide its time before deciding whether he is worth a long-term investment.