Vin Baker Jr. Commits to Boston College; Vin Baker Sr. Comments on Decision

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

Vin Baker Jr., son of former NBA All-Star Vin Baker Sr., committed to play basketball for the Boston College Eagles on Monday.

According to Zack Spears of Rivals.com, Vin Sr. expressed a great deal of pride in his son's collegiate decision: "I'm extremely proud and excited for my son to get this opportunity to play at a big time institution. As a native New England kid who has always followed and known about Boston College, it's an honor for my son to be able to attend there for school. ... This ranks right up there with my lifetime accomplishments of being drafted eighth overall in the 1993 NBA draft, and winning a gold medal on the 2000 Olympic team. I couldn't be more proud of my son."

Baker Jr. is unrated by most major recruiting services, but he may be just hitting his stride after growing from 6'2" to 6'9" over the past year, per Spears.

The elder Baker was a college standout at Hartford before going on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. His biggest accolades included four All-Star nods and an Olympic gold medal in 2000.

Despite a lack of interest in his son from top schools until recently, Vin Sr. believes Vin Jr. is even more prepared to succeed than he was at the same age: "He's much better than I was at 17. He's light-years ahead of me offensively. He's way more fundamentally sound."

Baker Jr. is set to join a Boston College program that has struggled mightily in the stacked ACC over the past several seasons.

The Eagles have posted single-digit win totals in four of the past six campaigns and haven't reached the NCAA tournament since 2009.