    Manchester United Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Contact Reported, Latest Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 29: Andrea Belotti (R) of FC Torino competes with Bruno Miguel Fernandes of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between FC Torino and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on April 29, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Torino to confirm their interest in signing striker Andrea Belotti.

    Citing unnamed sources, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported manager Jose Mourinho is interested in making the Italian one of two forward signings this summer.

    Belotti signed a new deal with the Serie A outfit in December that includes a €100 million buyout clause if approached by non-Italian clubs.


