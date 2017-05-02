Manchester United Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Contact Reported, Latest Rumours

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Torino to confirm their interest in signing striker Andrea Belotti.

Citing unnamed sources, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported manager Jose Mourinho is interested in making the Italian one of two forward signings this summer.

Belotti signed a new deal with the Serie A outfit in December that includes a €100 million buyout clause if approached by non-Italian clubs.





