Hector Bellerin to Barcelona Deal Reportedly Eyed at £34M Amid Arsenal 'Chaos'

Barcelona will seek to make the most of Arsenal's Premier League plight by launching a £34 million move to sign Hector Bellerin while the north London club endures a period of "chaos."

That's according to Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express), which reported the Blaugrana hope Arsenal's failure to clinch UEFA Champions League football will boost their transfer bid.

The Gunners have five games remaining in their Premier League season but sit sixth, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and six points away from Manchester City in fourth.

What's more, a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's north London derby means there will be no St. Totteringham's Day—the day Spurs can no longer finish above Arsenal in the table—in 2017, per BBC Sport:

Bellerin has stated his commitment to the Arsenal badge in the past, but a failure to secure Champions League football may prove to be the disappointment Barcelona need to recruit their former academy member once more.

Sport Witness posted images of front pages from newspapers such as Mundo Deportivo and El Confidencial:

Sport also alleged Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez's reluctance to extend their contracts at the Emirates Stadium has contributed to the "chaos" in north London, with manager Arsene Wenger's future also uncertain.

The north Londoners could be looking at a double-edged assault on Bellerin's signature, too, after Sport Witness cited a report from Mundo Deportivo, which said Manchester City are increasing their interest in the defender.

According to that report, City director of football Txiki Begiristain held "informal discussions" with Bellerin's representatives during Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final defeat to the Gunners, although they might struggle to convince Arsenal to sell to a domestic rival.

It's well-founded Barcelona are in the market to find a solution to their right-back issue, with midfielder Sergi Roberto filling the void this season, while Aleix Vidal struggled to feature before getting injured following Dani Alves' Camp Nou exit last summer.