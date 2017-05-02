    Philippe Coutinho Says Injury 'Isn't Serious' After Liverpool's Win vs. Watford

    Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho has offered the club's fans hope for the end-of-season run-in after revealing the injury he suffered in Monday night's 1-0 Premier League win over Watford "isn't serious." 

    The Brazilian dynamo took to his official Instagram page hours after the victory that keeps the Reds' top-four hopes alive, appearing alongside match-winner Emre Can:

    Liverpool's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish were already dealt a major blow with Sadio Mane out for the remainder of the season, and losing Coutinho to injury may have been the hammer blow manager Jurgen Klopp could have done without.

     

