Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Knee Injury Is Not Career-Threatening, Says Mino Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly not considering retirement after the Manchester United striker's agent, Mino Raiola, said the knee injury he recently sustained at Anderlecht is "not career-threatening."

The Swede travelled to the United States for surgery on the knee he injured in United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg, and Raiola released a statement regarding Ibrahimovic's future, which read (h/t Press Association, via ESPN FC):

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY.

"The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh. Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery."

Ibrahimovic landed awkwardly on his knee right before the end of normal time during United's extra-time victory over Anderlecht last month, leading James Ducker of the Telegraph to report he could miss "up to nine months."

The forward's Old Trafford contract is set to expire at the end of this season, however, and football blogger Liam Canning critiqued the lack of fight in United's squad after they drew 1-1 at home to Swansea City on Sunday:

Despite positive news on Ibrahimovic's recovery trail, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote he rejected the offer of a new one-year deal "out of pride," seemingly not wanting to leave the club waiting on his fitness.

That means Ibrahimovic, 35, could be in an ideal spot to join either Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League in the new year, considering both their seasons get underway in March.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho would likely prefer to have his scoring talisman back for another run in the squad, although at his advanced age, the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain hero Ibrahimovic may have other conquests in mind.

United youngster Marcus Rashford faces a tough task in living up his crocked team-mate's legacy, and Ibrahimovic's season ends with 17 Premier League goals—33 percent of his side's overall tally, per WhoScored.com.