PSG Transfer News: Marco Verratti Meeting Wanted Amid Latest Barcelona Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Marco Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli will request a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss his future amid speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Per Football Italia, he told Premium Sport: "I don't feel like saying anything. A lot of wrong things have been said. I want to leave things calm, PSG aren't in the happiest moment. We'll ask for a meeting with the club to discuss Marco's future.

"The club has said that Marco won't leave, so we have to respect the will of the club.

"We will, however, make a point of the situation after the Coupe de France final."

PSG lost 3-1 to Nice on Sunday to effectively cede the Ligue 1 title to Monaco, who are three points ahead with a game in hand.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia) recently reported Di Campli had twice met with Barca's hierarchy in recent months to open talks regarding a move.

Once one of their biggest strengths, Barcelona's midfield is now a weak spot in the team, and they're unable to control and dominate games as they have in years past.

That also has an effect on Lionel Messi, with the forward frequently having to drop deeper in order to serve as a midfield playmaker for the team.

While the strength of the Catalan giants' front three is often enough to ensure that doesn't cost them, it's clear a significant improvement is needed this summer.

Ryan Catanese of beIN Sports believes as much, and thinks Verratti is an ideal candidate:

So too does football journalist Rafael Hernandez:

Indeed, the 24-year-old's accomplished passing, intelligence and composure in the middle is exactly what Barcelona need to restore to their side, and Verratti would be able to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, the kind they've lacked since Xavi Hernandez left.

Courtesy of Squawka, here's a look at how Verratti stacks up against Barcelona's midfielders this season:

He's more or less on par with Andres Iniesta in terms of creativity and almost as good in terms of successful take-ons, while he's also winning more tackles and making far more passes per 90 minutes than any of the Blaugrana players.

Barcelona have shown this year they're capable of still challenging for La Liga even without a vintage midfield, but they would likely have run away with the title had that unit been stronger.

They'll also find it more difficult to challenge in the later stages of the UEFA Champions League until that improves.

PSG's struggles in Ligue 1 and in Europe this season aren't going to inspire Verratti, and, as such, it would be of little surprise if he sought a move away. If he does, Barcelona will likely be at the front of the queue and a tempting prospect indeed.