Casting Braun Strowman and 7 WWE Superstars as Marvel Superhero Movie Characters

0 of 7

Associated Press

Friday saw the widespread release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to much fanfare from an audience that loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even those who may not be the biggest fans of Iron Man, Captain America and the other Marvel superheroes but are heavily into sports entertainment might find themselves interested in this particular installment, though.

Reprising his role as Drax the Destroyer is Dave Bautista—former WWE champion Batista—who legitimized his acting career in this film's predecessor.

In a different era, wrestlers and Hollywood did not mesh too well, much like oil and water. While one would think the two fields would blend perfectly, they often clashed as WWE Superstars weren't seen as real actors and, more often than not, also didn't have the talent to back up their casting.

Time and time again, wrestlers were relegated to either comedic roles such as Hulk Hogan in Mr. Nanny or their physical prowess is exploited for intimidation's sake like the casting of Robert Maillet (known as Kurrgan in WWE) as a monstrous villain in Sherlock Holmes.

But in The Rock, Batista and even John Cena, WWE's talent pool is having much more success crossing over into mainstream movies instead of just being limited to WWE Studios productions.

As Batista has several more films in his future as Drax and The Rock awaits production to start for his turn as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, it's interesting to think of some other wrestlers who could be cast as superheroes and pull the roles off.

Keep in mind this is just a thought exercise and not a legitimate casting call to say only these wrestlers could bring these characters to life on the big screen—there are always other options.

However, let's take a look at some WWE Superstars who could follow in Bautista's footsteps and become well-cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.