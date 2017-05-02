Luke Shaw Foot Injury Reportedly Could Rule Him out of Manchester United Run-in

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw could reportedly miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season after suffering a badly bruised foot in his side's 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Shaw was a ninth-minute casualty at Old Trafford, and ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reported sources within the club said the blow could see the England international miss United's last six, potentially seven, games of the campaign.

Dawson also provided quotes from manager Jose Mourinho, who told BBC Sport after Sunday's result: "I think Luke Shaw's must be a big injury, because to leave the pitch after nine minutes, I am expecting a very big injury. At the moment, we can walk from the bed to the toilet and break a leg."

