Emre Can Says Bicycle-Kick Winner vs. Watford Is 'Best Goal' He's Ever Scored

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool's Emre Can believes his sensational overhead kick to beat Watford 1-0 on Monday was the "best goal" of his career.

Per ESPN FC, he told Sky Sports: "I have never scored a goal like that—maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored. I saw the space and I ran behind and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much."

The win allowed the Reds to consolidate their position in third, though Manchester City could go above them on goal difference if they win their game in hand.

The German made his contribution in first-half injury time when he raced onto an excellent clipped pass forward from Lucas Leiva and directed an incredible bicycle kick into the top corner.

Sky Sports Statto provided another angle of the goal:

Football writer Michael Cox could scarcely believe his eyes, while Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also hailed the strike:

The goal is the eighth of Can's Liverpool career and his fifth this season.

The 23-year-old scored a curling effort from the edge of the area against Bournemouth in December and a low, powerful effort from distance against Burnley in March, but his latest strike is his most impressive in a Liverpool shirt at least.

Per Sky Football, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also reacted to the goal:

Can is enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career, and it will be a real boost for Liverpool if he can continue to achieve similar tallies from midfield in the future.

As the campaign comes to a close, attention will be drawn to deciding the goal of the season, and Can has offered an outstanding late contender.