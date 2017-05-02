FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 33 In-Form Predictions, Pack Details

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Two wins in the space of five days saw Chelsea extend their run as Premier League leaders, and the Blues players look ready to benefit when FIFA 17 Ultimate Team makes its selections for Team of the Week 33 this Wednesday.

Centre-back Gary Cahill and star striker Diego Costa are in line for in-form upgrades after adding to their goal tallies in victories over Southampton and Everton, giving Premier League enthusiasts reason to invest.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's second string have been on the winning trail of late, meaning the likes of James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata or Isco could also be eyeing new cards in midweek.

Read on as we predict which star-studded lineup we're likely to see in TOTW 33, along with any potential positional changes and how the latest in-form releases could help your team.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 33 Predictions Position Player Club Country Rating GK Timo Horn Cologne Germany 82 > 85 CB Gary Cahill Chelsea England 83 > 85 CB Javier Mascherano Barcelona Argentina 84 > 85 > 86 CB Benjamin Hubner Schalke 04 Germany 75 > 81 CM James Rodriguez Real Madrid Colombia 87 > 88 CM Emre Can Liverpool Germany 80 > 83 > 85 > 86 LM Thomas Lemar AS Monaco France 78 > 80 > 83 > 85 > 86 CAM Hamit Altintop Augsburg Turkey 76 > 81 RW Florian Thauvin Marseille France 77 > 81 > 84 > 86 > 87 > 88 ST Bas Dost Sporting CP Netherlands 78 > 80 > 83 > 85 > 86 > 87 ST Diego Costa Chelsea Spain 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 > 89 > 90 Substitutes GK Yoan Cardinale Nice France 75 > 77 > 81 RWB Dusan Basta Lazio Serbia 80 > 83 CAM Raul Garcia Athletic Club Spain 81 > 84 RM Alessandro Schopf Shalke 04 Austria 75 > 77 > 82 CM Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid Spain 81 > 83 ST Cedric Bakambu Villarreal DR Congo 81 > 84 ST Samuel Eto'o Antalyaspor Cameroon 81 > 84 > 86 > 86 Reserves GK Eldin Jakupovic Hull City Switzerland 68 > 74 LB Nico Schulz Borussia Monchengladbach Germany 73 > 74 ST Andrija Pavlovic Copenhagen Serbia 61 > 64 ST Liam Boyce Ross County Northern Ireland 67 > 74 ST Raul Ruidiaz Monarcas Morelia Peru 73 > 74 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 33 on Wednesday, May 3, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Diego Costa, Chelsea

After wading his way through a five-match scoreless run, Costa boomed back into the goals last Wednesday, bagging a brace and assisting another for the Blues as they defeated Southampton 4-2.

Having a hand in three of Chelsea's four goals was enough to earn the Spain international man-of-the-match honours, per Sky Sports Statto, and he's now in the frame to receive a fourth in-form of the term as a result:

That number takes into account Costa's recent 89-rated Premier League Player of the Month card, an already intimidating specimen comprising base stats of 92 shooting, 92 physical and 87 dribbling.

Two goals against Southampton and a good showing in Saturday's 3-0 win over Everton—despite failing to score—are sure to improve that shooting figure further as Sky Sports Statto provided proof of Costa's Chelsea pedigree:

Costa's lack of speed—his POTM card had a base pace stat of 80—means he's at a disadvantage in one area, but "strong" is the key word to describe his other stats, making him a mean option to lead any Premier League side.

Those looking to partner the Spaniard with La Liga players will also find it relatively simple to do so, providing the opportunity to make up for the striker's lack of acceleration with speedier assets surrounding.

James Rodriguez

It seems unlikely Isco will receive another in-form boost after finding his way into two of the previous four TOTW announcements, meaning Rodriguez is in line to feature after netting twice in last Wednesday's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

It also helps his plight that he scored in the 3-2 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona a few days prior to that performance, and he's a plausible Real option considering he's yet to receive an upgrade on his 87 base card this year.

The goal against Depor brought an end to an unenviable drought for the Colombia superstar, per ESPN Stats & Info, who also started in Saturday's 2-1 win over Valencia:

Despite his lack of playing time this season, an in-form Rodriguez could be a devastating tool for La Liga squads given his normal card already boasts an 85 rating in his base shooting, passing and dribbling.

Combine those numbers with any boost the attacking midfielder—who played more in the middle against Depor and could move to central midfield—stands to gain in the pace department, and you could have a weapon on your hands.

Gary Cahill, Chelsea

The second Chelsea star who stands to make a run into TOTW 33 is captain Cahill, who celebrated a triumphant week for the Blues by scoring in each of their wins over Southampton and Everton in the past week.

Since his days at Bolton Wanderers, the England international has always had a knack for scoring from set pieces, but his header at Goodison Park made this the defender's most prolific campaign to date:

Like the aforementioned Rodriguez, Cahill is also yet to receive an in-form so far on FUT 17, and if he doesn't do so in TOTW 33, it's unlikely he ever will.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey rushed to the Chelsea armband wearer's defence after his latest scoring feat on Merseyside, in which Cahill helped Chelsea stay out of Tottenham Hotspur's reach at the Premier League summit:

Despite an overall rating of 83, Cahill's standard card has only one base stat over 80—his 84 defending—and it seems likely a number of fields will undergo a makeover in the wake of his latest star showing. Holding off Everton's Romelu Lukaku en route to a clean sheet at Everton will also help his in-form bid.

Not least of which, the Englishman's base-level 52 passing and 76 physical stats look likely to see some improvement, while his in-game heading should be in line for a boost.