Draymond Green Responds to Charles Barkley's Comments Comparing Both Players

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made headlines Sunday when he said, "Hell no, I'm the modern day Draymond Green," when asked about comparisons between himself and Charles Barkley, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Barkley discussed the comparisons during Monday's Inside the NBA and was fairly dismissive about last season's Defensive Player of the Year runner-up's ability to defend him or other all-time greats such as Karl Malone, Kevin McHale and Larry Bird:

Green responded on his Twitter page:

While the 6'7" Green didn't seem particularly keen about the comparisons in his comments Sunday, he acknowledged some of his similarities to the 6'6" Barkley.

Barkley called Green a better shooter and defender but was quick to point out the Michigan State product isn't the same scorer.

Barkley averaged 22.1 points per game in 16 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. The 11-time All-Star won the 1992-93 MVP when he averaged a double-double of 25.6 points and 12.2 rebounds a night and led the Suns to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Green isn't the same scorer at 9.0 points per game in his five seasons but has developed into a triple-double machine and someone who sets the tone for the Warriors on the defensive side. He has been a member of the All-Defensive First Team the last two seasons and is once again a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

He may have some catching up to do individual resume-wise to Barkley, but he has a chance to win a second championship this year. That would give him two more than the Hall of Famer.