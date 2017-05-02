Adam Jones Subjected to Racist Insults, Peanuts Thrown at Him at Fenway Park

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of racism from the Fenway Park crowd during his team's 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

According to Nightengale, Jones said this wasn't the first time he was on the receiving end of racism in Fenway Park.

Nightengale noted Red Sox officials said the fan who threw the peanuts was ejected, but Jones suggested there should have been a harsher penalty for the culprit.

"What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand," he said. "That's how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It's a slap on the wrist."

Jones didn't tally a hit in four at-bats Monday, but he did score a run in the victory. His Orioles moved to 16-8 and into first place alone in the American League East with the win.