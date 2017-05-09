Predicting New York Giants' Top Position Battles This Offseason

1 of 5

In an unusual move, McAdoo confirmed in a radio interview with WFAN's Mike Francesa (h/t CBS Local) that second-year man Paul Perkins is going to be the Giants starting running back in 2017.

As for the rest of the depth chart, well, that's where things are going to get interesting.

The Giants cut Rashad Jennings in a salary-cap related move and declined to re-sign veteran Bobby Rainey.

They re-signed Orleans Darkwa, had Shane Vereen take a pay cut, added veteran journeyman Shaun Draughn and drafted rookie Wayne Gallman in the fourth round.

Vereen and Gallman figure to be part of the new-look running back rotation. Vereen is still rehabbing from twice tearing his triceps muscle last year, but he's expected to be ready by the start of the season and figures to be the team's third-down back, as he was before his injuries.

Gallman, meanwhile, may start out in a limited role on offense plus contribute on special teams until he can show the coaches that he can pass block, his biggest obstacle to getting more snaps.

"There will be a learning curve there," McAdoo said about Gallman and pass blocking. "He has a lot that he has to learn about the pro game. It will be different systematically for him."

The final roster spot on this unit, at least as of now, may come down to Draughn and Darkwa. Like Vereen, Darkwa is also coming back from a season-ending injury (lower leg), but he is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Darkwa's career has been something of a roller coaster. He's flashed when given his opportunities, yet since being signed off the Miami Dolphins practice squad in November 2014, the coaching staff has leaned on him more for his special teams play than his contributions to the offense.

Last year, in 30 carries, Darkwa broke four tackles for an elusive rating of 31.7. When it came to breakaway runs, he topped the Giants rushers last season with a 28.8 breakaway percent that included two runs of 15 or more yards, the same as Vereen in his limited snaps.

Draughn has 723 yards on 225 carries (3.2 average) including 417 yards after contact and seven touchdowns since 2012, his first year. He's never topped 80 carries in a season, instead being used more as a receiver, where he's caught 80 out of 99 targets for 597 yards, 523 after the catch and two touchdowns.

Like Darkwa, he also plays special teams, where he's made his NFL living.

Because Draughn and Darkwa appear to have similar skill sets, that final roster spot will likely be up for grabs by one of the two.

Darkwa has a slight advantage, having been in the Giants offense since 2014, but journeyman Draughn has shown he can quickly pick up what he needs to know to contribute as needed.