Alexa Bliss Emerging as the New Face of WWE Raw Women's Division

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss is not a hugger.

Bliss' win over Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship was somewhat surprising to many fans who didn't believe the title would change hands at Payback. But the championship win, combined with Bliss' work thus far, has put her on the fast track to becoming the top star of the Raw women's division.

Where the queen once stood, the goddess now reigns.

Charlotte's stranglehold on Monday Night Raw was a great ride, and that ride will likely continue now that she's on SmackDown Live. But her departure from the red brand opened the door for Bliss, who power-walked right through it.

Bliss brought her ego, attitude and personality to bear on a women's division that really needed it. Bayley has a heart of gold, Sasha Banks is flamboyant, and Nia Jax is dominating. But Bliss is a natural.

Her character connects because she feels it. She doesn't come across like an actor; she's not playing a part, and she's not reading from a script. Bliss sneers at the crowd, she smirks and snarls, and it's all real.

Bliss doesn't play up to the fans because she genuinely doesn't seem to care if they're in the room or not. She has a point to make, she has something to say, and any time she's interrupted by the crowd is a nuisance she could live without.

One of Charlotte's negative points during her career is that she seems phony at times. She's perhaps too over-the-top to be believed, and she's just being a heel because that's what she's supposed to be. But that is not the case with Bliss.

She's a real person, and she really seems like an arrogant jerk. Fans don't see someone playing a role; they see someone doing what comes naturally.

But Bliss' character work is not the only thing that's putting her over the top.

Bliss' ring work has improved since she debuted in the WWE. She's small in stature, but she's explosive in her move set. Bliss uses a combination of old-school heel tactics like standing on her opponent's hair, and modern athletic moves like her Twisted Bliss finisher.

She's not the biggest woman in the fight, but she doesn't have to be.

Of course, some personality and ring skills do not necessarily equal longevity. That comes with the booking, which has to be on point now that Bliss is the Raw Women's champion. She needs a lengthy reign, one that includes wins over top challengers.

But that's not enough.

Bliss must be spotlighted as the next big thing because that's precisely what she is. She can be arrogant, and she can be a cowardly heel when the situation calls for it, but she has to deliver when she's on TV.

Credit: WWE.com

That means she must prove week in and week out that she's the woman to beat. Just as Charlotte did before her, every fan must know that every road to the top goes through Bliss. Bliss is hitting her stride, and she needs every opportunity to improve on it. She's got some work to do.

She must maintain, but she must also keep working hard to get better. She's more comfortable now than she was six months ago and that must be the case six months from now. Bliss has the ability to carry women's wrestling in the WWE, and she must be given the chance to do just that.

Charlotte, Sasha, Bayley and Becky Lynch have done an admirable job of revolutionizing women's wrestling in the WWE. But Alexa Bliss is phase two of that revolution. As times goes by, the division will continue to grow, and that's a good thing for the female Superstars of the WWE.

As for Bliss? She's just getting started.

