WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 1
Having delivered a Payback pay-per-view that set the brand up for the coming months, WWE Raw focused on telling the stories of top Superstars that will play key roles in its plans for this summer Monday night on the USA Network.
Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The Miz capped off an interesting episode of the flagship show with a thrilling main event that not only crowned a new No. 1 contender to Dean Ambrose's IC title but also spawned three new rivalries going forward.
Alexa Bliss enjoyed her first night as Raw women's champion while The Hardy Boyz responded to Cesaro and Sheamus' recent heel turn.
Relive Monday's show and everything that went down in the fallout from Payback with this recap of the May 1 broadcast.
Raw Women's Championship Coronation
Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship coronation kicked off Monday's show.
Bliss, joined in the squared circle by Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Emma, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Bayley, proclaimed the "queen" dead. It was a clear reference to Charlotte, a way of announcing to the wrestling world that Raw is her show.
She proceeded to refer to Mickie as old by claiming her contemporaries were Mae Young and Fabulous Moolah, then told Banks she could refer to her as the woman who pinned her to get to that point. Bliss bumped into Jax and proceeded to play nice. "We're good," she said before playing to the ego of her larger fellow heel.
Little Miss Bliss capped off the segment by telling the story of Bayley's nephews crying in the front row after their aunt lost her title. That sparked a brawl that led to the night's opening match.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was the Alexa Bliss Show and she was fantastic.
Say what you will about her in-ring work at this point but there is no better talker or female villain than Bliss. Not even Charlotte. The former NXT star has made the most of her opportunity to star on the main roster and has elevated herself to the point that the developmental afterthought is now being given eight minutes to shine in the opening segment of Raw.
Talk about a monumental jump.
Team Bayley vs. Team Bliss
The team of Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Bayley battled Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma and Alicia Fox in the night's opening contest.
Banks and Fox paired off early and engaged in some intense action. It was Jax running The Boss over during the break that turned the tide in the favor of the heels.
Jax and company kept control, isolating Banks and keeping her from her partners. A hot tag to Bayley finally launched the match into its final moments. Bayley unloaded on Bliss until the action broke down and all eight of the women began hitting their signature offense.
Late, Banks and Fox rekindled their fight until Bayley intervened on behalf of her friend. Bliss re-entered the ring, raked Bayley's eyes and delivered the same DDT that netted her the title and scored the victory.
Result
Bliss, Fox, Emma and Jax defeated Bayley, Banks, Brooke and James
Grade
This was a typical multi-person tag team match with an energetic, chaotic finish. Bliss once again cheating to score the win was the right call and the fact that it came against Bayley only serves to build her more sympathy.
Or portray her as stupid.
To avoid that second option, it will be up to WWE Creative to book her as a much better contender than it ever did her as champion.
On a side note, the work between Banks and Fox was fun and a feud between the two of them could make for a fun little secondary feud as The Boss waits for that (potential) heel turn.
Enzo Amore vs. Luke Gallows
A rare singles bout Monday night saw Enzo Amore square off with Luke Gallows just moments after a pre-match confrontation also involving Big Cass and Karl Anderson.
The energetic Amore caught Gallows off-guard on a few occasions, delivering a leaping DDT that earned him a near-fall.
Late in the match, Certified G was rolling and climbed the ropes for a high-risk maneuver. Anderson hopped up on the apron and provided a momentary distraction. With Cass in pursuit of the Superstar formerly known as "Machine Gun," Gallows capitalized on an unfocused Amore, delivered a flapjack and scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Luke Gallows defeated Enzo Amore
Grade
C-
Analysis
Given the way Amore has been presented as a yapping comedy act, there is no way in hell he should have been presented as Gallows' equal. The former tag team champion should not have struggled nor should he have had to rely on interference from Anderson to help him win the match.
The booking here made no sense and in reality, only served to make Gallows look as weak as possible.
Seth Rollins Is Interrupted
Seth Rollins hit the ring to a big pop one night after defeating Samoa Joe at Payback.
Rollins discussed his victory before announcing he wants The Beast, Brock Lesnar, and the WWE Universal Championship. Before he could continue, Finn Balor interrupted.
The leader of Balor Club reminded Rollins that it was him who beat The Architect back at SummerSlam, doing so with one arm. The line for a match with Lesnar begins with him, he claimed.
Dean Ambrose was out next. He said Lesnar may not be a fighting champion but The Lunatic Fringe certainly is. The intercontinental champion had his mic time cutoff by The Miz, who also staked his claim to the gold.
Kurt Angle arrived and booked a Triple Threat match between Balor, Rollins and Miz to determine the No. 1 contender to Ambrose's IC title.
Grade
C+
Analysis
I understand what WWE Creative was going for here but it made the Intercontinental Championship look second rate. Balor and Rollins expressed their desire for a shot at Lesnar but were forced to settle for a potential opportunity to dethrone Ambrose instead. It did not work, did nothing to establish the IC title as a coveted prize
It did not work and worst of all, established the IC title as a consolation prize for one man until Lesnar returns.
Cruiserweight Six-Man Tag Team Match
Two ongoing rivalries from 205 Live were spotlighted in a big Six-Man Tag Team match Monday as Akira Tozawa, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann battled The Brian Kendrick, Tony Nese and Noam Dar.
Tozawa found himself isolated for the majority of the match, kept away from his fresh teammates by the heels.
Swann received the hot tag and unloaded on both Dar and Kendrick. Like the women's match earlier in the show, the action broke down with all Superstars getting their key moves in and enjoying the shine of the spotlight.
It was Gallagher though, unattached to any rivalry involved in the match, who scored the victory with the Gentleman's Dropkick to Kendrick.
Result
Gallagher, Tozawa and Swann defeated Kendrick, Nese and Dar
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was fine enough but it felt a bit too soon to book another mult-person tag team match so close to the women's bout, especially since they incorporated the same layout.
It was interesting to see Kendrick eat the pinfall here, especially since he is actually involved in an ongoing feud with Tozawa on Tuesday nights. Why not book Nese in that position, unless there are plans for a push of some sort?
Curious booking aside, this was an energetic match that turned much-deserved attention toward the secondary players on 205 Live.
Sheamus and Cesaro Promo
Just 24 hours after turning heel by viciously attacking The Hardy Boyz, Sheamus and Cesaro hit the ring to a chorus of boos, ready to address their actions from Payback.
Sheamus said he once believed Cesaro. He once believed in the power of the fans...until WrestleMania 33. What was supposed to be him and The Swiss Superman's big night was ruined by The Hardy Boyz, who stole the spotlight right out from under them.
He accused fans of wanting to live in the past with a novelty act from the 2000s than look to the future and pay respect to him and Cesaro.
Cesaro exclaimed that the two of them do not set the bar, they are the bar.
The Hardy Boyz music played and the audience erupted as Matt and Jeff walked onto the stage.
They exchanged some words before the tag champions hit the ring, chasing their rivals from it to close out the segment.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Of all of the explanations Cesaro and Sheamus could have gone with, WWE Creative hands "the fans made us do it" to them to recite.
It was a hollow explanation for their actions and one that, if they were not better performers, probably would have sunk the rivalry before it started. The quality of their work, coupled with the popularity of the brothers Hardy, will help the feud succeed.
Apollo Crews vs. Heath Slater
The battle of mishandled Superstars occurred Monday as Apollo Crews, accompanied by Titus O'Neil, battled Heath Slater, who was flanked by tag team partner Rhyno.
Slater grounded Crews and worked him over with a basic headlock as chants of "Heath's got kids" rained down from the stands.
Crews fought back and moments later, delivered a sit out powerbomb for the pinfall victory.
Result
Apollo Crews defeated Heath Slater
Grade
C-
Analysis
It is never a good thing to have the inconsequential heel cheered for at the expense of the spotlighted babyface yet here we were, witnessing that scenario play out Monday night as the fans in Sacramento were significantly more behind Slater than Crews.
The former NXT star looked solid in the ring, as he always does, but continued to lack the charisma necessary to get over with the masses. Pairing him with O'Neil will not fix that problem, either.
Bray Wyatt Introduces Himself to Kurt Angle
Raw general manager Kurt Angle updated the WWE Universe on injuries suffered by both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman following Payback but was suddenly interrupted by Bray Wyatt.
The Reaper of Souls claimed to have finished his issues with Randy Orton at Payback and was now turning his attention to Raw. He asked whether Angle would get in his way.
The general manager wanted Wyatt to know that it is his show, to which Wyatt laughed and reminded Angle that he is living in Wyatt's world.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This would have been a nice, ominous little tease from Wyatt but he has lost so much credibility through poor booking and incomprehensible promos that anything he does at this point lacks punch.
This is no different.
Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins
On the suggestion of Neville earlier in the show, TJ Perkins was nastier and more aggressive than ever before as he targeted the knee of Austin Aries during Monday's match.
He repeatedly assaulted the knee and shrugged off warnings from the official, pushing the limits of the rules. Aries was able to use the aggression against Perkins, though, countering the former cruiserweight champion's Detonation Kick with the Last Chancery for the submission win.
After the match, a frustration Perkins attacked Aries and trapped him in the knee bar. Aries screamed in pain until Perkins released and walked off to a chorus of boos.
Result
Austin Aries defeated TJ Perkins
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great little angle in that it both introduced the WWE Universe to a more aggressive Perkins but also demonstrated what can go wrong when that anger and ruthlessness going uncontrolled. He had the match won numerous times but ultimately lost because he could not harness that aggression when necessary.
Aries still won but now has his ability to compete called into question. It is a compelling story to follow.
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
Setup earlier in the night, the Triple Threat match to determine a No. 1 contender to Dean Ambrose's intercontinental title headlined this week's show.
A wild and chaotic match that saw several high spots and the manipulative use of Maryse to tell a story, it culminated with two major occurrences.
The first was the appearance of Samoa Joe, who cost Rollins the match. The second was the re-emergence of Bray Wyatt, who came from the shadows to lay Finn Balor out with Sister Abigail.
Miz pinned the Irishman and cashed his ticket to a one-on-one showdown with The Lunatic Fringe.
Result
The Miz defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
Grade
A
Analysis
In one match, three rivalries were setup for future Raw pay-per-views. Balor-Wyatt, Miz-Ambrose and Rollins-Joe are all solid midcard additions and should provide fans with interesting and compelling matches to enjoy.
With that said, there were points here where the match descended into sloppiness and even a spot or two that looked downright dangerous for a free television match. Completely unnecessary given the lack of depth the roster has should one or more of those involved go down with an injury.