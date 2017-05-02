WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 1

2 of 10

The team of Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Bayley battled Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma and Alicia Fox in the night's opening contest.

Banks and Fox paired off early and engaged in some intense action. It was Jax running The Boss over during the break that turned the tide in the favor of the heels.

Jax and company kept control, isolating Banks and keeping her from her partners. A hot tag to Bayley finally launched the match into its final moments. Bayley unloaded on Bliss until the action broke down and all eight of the women began hitting their signature offense.

Late, Banks and Fox rekindled their fight until Bayley intervened on behalf of her friend. Bliss re-entered the ring, raked Bayley's eyes and delivered the same DDT that netted her the title and scored the victory.

Result

Bliss, Fox, Emma and Jax defeated Bayley, Banks, Brooke and James

Grade

This was a typical multi-person tag team match with an energetic, chaotic finish. Bliss once again cheating to score the win was the right call and the fact that it came against Bayley only serves to build her more sympathy.

Or portray her as stupid.

To avoid that second option, it will be up to WWE Creative to book her as a much better contender than it ever did her as champion.

On a side note, the work between Banks and Fox was fun and a feud between the two of them could make for a fun little secondary feud as The Boss waits for that (potential) heel turn.