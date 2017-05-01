John Ross Would Beat Usain Bolt in 40-Yard Dash, Says Former Teammate Kevin King

George Frey/Getty Images

Kevin King would know John Ross' speed as well as anyone, but the former Washington Huskies cornerback may have gone over the top when comparing his college teammate to Usain Bolt.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, King said Ross could outrun the nine-time Olympic gold medalist in the 40-yard dash.

In March, Ross ran the fastest-ever 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.22 seconds).

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, Bolt ran a 9.81-second 100-meter dash to claim gold. Based on that time, the Jamaican hit the 40-yard mark at roughly 3.59 seconds, far outpacing Ross' record time.

Ross may not even be able to beat out the fastest sprinter in NCAA track and field. The Tennessee Volunteers shared a video of Christian Coleman running the 40-yard dash in 4.12 seconds:

There's no question Ross is a dynamic, exciting player. He showed as much when he burst past Adoree' Jackson for a 70-yard touchdown in Washington's 26-13 defeat to the USC Trojans last November.

After the team made him the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Cincinnati Bengals fans are likely salivating at the prospect of Ross joining an offense that already included A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and Giovani Bernard.

While Ross may not have Olympic-level speed, he's still fast enough to burn plenty of defensive backs in the NFL.