Zlatan Ibrahimovic Underwent Surgery on Season-Ending Knee Injury

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent successful knee surgery on Monday, according to Sky Sports.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was superb for United in his debut season at the club, scoring 17 goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

"He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career-ending injury," his agent, Mino Raiola, said in a statement, per Danny Gallagher of the Daily Mail. "The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh. Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery."

Ibrahimovic also posted a hopeful message to Instagram last week:

The injury, suffered earlier in April, couldn't have come at a worse time for Manchester United, as the club finds itself battling for a Champions League berth. United is currently a point behind Manchester City for fourth place on the Premier League table and four points behind Liverpool in third place, with a game in hand.