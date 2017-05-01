Warriors Not Planning on Steve Kerr Return in NBA Playoffs, Says Draymond Green

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are not planning for head coach Steve Kerr to return during the playoffs.

Green spoke to reporters Monday and said, per NBC Bay Area's Monte Poole, "I think the way we look at it is plan on him (Kerr) not coming back. That's the way we're approaching this thing. ... Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff, and that's who we're rolling with."

Kerr missed Games 3 and 4 of Golden State's first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We're gonna hope and pray that Steve gets better and can get back," Green continued. "But at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything."

Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle noted Kerr took an indefinite leave of absence during the first round with health issues that include headaches and neck pain stemming from two previous back surgeries.

The Warriors are accustomed to playing—and winning—without Kerr. He missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 campaign, and Golden State started 24-0 under interim coach Luke Walton on the way to a record 73 wins.

Assistant coach Mike Brown is also experienced at the helm, serving as a head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons.

According to Kroichick, Kerr is still involved behind the scenes and regularly talks to Brown as the Warriors prepare for their second-round series against the Utah Jazz to start Tuesday.