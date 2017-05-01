Marcus Smart Says He Took Himself out of Wizards vs Celtics Game 1 After Miscues

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart played a key role in his team's second-half comeback in its Game 1 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but he also checked himself out in the fourth quarter.

"I just decided to take myself out," he said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com. "Things were going wrong and I was making a couple mistakes. Everyone else was playing good, so I decided to take myself out and let those guys keep going, and really calm myself down and get ready to go back into the game to finish the game."

Smart started the second half for Gerald Green and finished with six points, four assists, three steals, three blocks and three rebounds. His presence, especially on defense, was a primary reason Boston outscored the Wizards 36-16 in the third quarter after falling behind by as many as 17 in the first half.

Despite the versatile box score, Smart committed two turnovers and two fouls within the first two minutes of the final quarter before checking himself out.

Forsberg noted Boston head coach Brad Stevens could still use Smart in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 in response to the small-ball success the team enjoyed in the critical third quarter.