Angels' Tyler Skaggs out 10-12 Weeks After Suffering Oblique Injury

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs will miss 10 to 12 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 right oblique strain, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday.

The Angels placed Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after he exited the team's 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.