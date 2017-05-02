Projecting New England Patriots' 2017 Starting Lineup After NFL Draft

0 of 10

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In case you forgot, the New England Patriots are defending Super Bowl champions. The core of the team that won it all in 2016—guys like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski—return for the 2017 season. This means that New England had the foundation for another title run before the offseason even began.

There have been changes over the past few months, though, and big ones. Cornerback Logan Ryan was replaced in free agency by Stephon Gilmore. Defensive ends Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long were replaced by Kony Ealy via a trade. Another trade landed wideout Brandin Cooks and yet another landed Martellus Bennett's replacement in Dwayne Allen.

These trades left the Patriots with little in draft capital. The team only made four selections—defensive end Derek Rivers, offensive tackle Antonio Garcia, defensive end Deatrich Wise and offensive tackle Conor McDermott. This doesn't mean the Patriots didn't leave draft weekend with a better roster.

Now that the draft is in the books, let's take a look at what New England's starting lineup is likely to look like in 2017.