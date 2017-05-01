Mesut Ozil Tunnel Bust-Up Rumoured over Drug Test After Tottenham Match

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil "flew into a rage" after being nominated to take a drugs test in the tunnel as the Gunners fell to defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

John Cross of the Mirror reported the Germany international was incensed, with his future at the club in doubt after difficult contract negotiations.



According to Cross, the player initially refused to take the test but complied after being threatened with a fine. Ozil is said to have kicked and damaged a door in "frustration" during the incident at White Hart Lane.

Cross added the player believes he has been asked to complete a post-match test too many times this season.

Ozil has stalled on a new deal to commit his future to the north London club, leaving his Gunners career in doubt, per Cross. The club have reportedly offered the attacker £280,000 a week to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

For more news, rumours and related stories about Mesut Ozil, Arsenal and the Premier League, check out the Arsenal and Premier League streams on Bleacher Report's app.